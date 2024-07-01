Horoscope: Aries Moon Sparks Romantic Pursuits and Marriage Plans | Read Astrological Predictions For July 1

Astrological predictions for July 1, 2024



Aries (March 21-April 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, which will take the Moon to your 1st house. If you are aiming to marry soon, you can start making preparations today. However, before you make the final decision, it would be better to look at both sides of the coin. Activities related to such an alliance will dominate today, and by the end of the day, you may feel very elated. Invest your time and energy in serious contemplation. Things will go smoothly as per your plan. Have faith in the stars.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. It’s safe to be diplomatic in matters of the heart. You need to be cautious of your words if you want to enjoy happiness in perpetuity. You will not be rash at all with your financial decisions. Unexpected expenses are most likely. You should avoid lending money to others today, as chances of easy recovery are very less. The daily routine will keep you busy. You need to make an important decision regarding a major project.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Love matters may take a back seat as being moody may take you nowhere. However, understanding your beloved may give you a precious opportunity to strengthen your love bond. Monetarily, you are likely to gain a windfall today. Though it may not be an enormous one you may celebrate with friends. Professionally you may gather data and resources for an ongoing project. You may plan outsources for techniques to secure gains from professional contacts.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. A day to make necessary commitments with your loved one. Moments spent together may bring you closer to one another. Financially you may generate more income with the help of your hard work. Continue with the efforts as they may bring long-term rewards. It may be time to plan work-related activities like arranging meetings, discussing technicalities, and initiating projects. Though there may be no chances for blunders, you may need to exert caution while making an important decision.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Enhanced energy levels and confidence may help you get closer to your beloved. A change in home decor may be a part of your discussion. Finances may soar as overseas contacts may bring good taste along with lucrative deals. This may enhance your monetary status. On the work front, you may be appreciated for your amazing dexterity in handling official matters. You may be applauded by seniors for your sound judgment and decision-making skills in practical matters.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Love life may be confusing as there may be obstructions. A misunderstanding may occur due to differences in opinions. However, you may please your partner through various creative talents. Money and finance may not be good for the day as payments may face delays. You may feel dissatisfied as you may not get the desired results of your hard work. Professionally you may remain cool under pressure and may judicially make decisions. You may achieve your objectives comfortably and undertake new projects. Relationships with colleagues may be satisfactory.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. The satisfaction of your soulmate may be your primary concern. This may pave the way to a relaxed evening. In financial matters, you may spend to please others by and large. Thus, you may not be able to save considerably. You may not enjoy a pleasurable day at the workplace as meeting deadlines may get stressful. Monotonous work may make you feel depressed. It may get tough to make decisions under pressure.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You need to avoid being critical of your beloved’s activities. Adjustment is the keyword for maintaining a long-term relationship. You tend to be logically sound but you need to put more efforts in your tasks. It will eventually help you achieve your daily goals and maintain productivity. Sometimes, you may not be happy with the outcome of your tasks which is likely to make you a bit frustrated. Maintain a positive outlook and ignore things that are disappointing.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You are in a mood to socialise with your sweetheart and family members. It is a lucky day for money matters. You are a spendthrift and you will be highly inspired to spend money today. You may also try your luck in speculative activities. You will be sure about what to do, how to do and what is expected from you. Routine tasks will fill your day with action. You may apply your creativity to stay ahead in the competition.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Things will be smooth on the love front. There may not be any travelling but you are likely to have a comfortable time at home. You will support your sweetheart in domestic activities. Today is a favourable day to spend your money on antics and other interior decoration items to beautify your home. You may order home delivery of your meals. You are likely to start work later and be able to finish all the tasks on time.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Handling matters of love is something which you are skilled at. However, your nature may not be appealing to your spouse today. Though you may not be flush with funds today, it is not entirely a dry day either. Your desire to pile up more finances will be high but you should plan your income first. You will focus on important communications related to work. It's also a favourable day for tie-ups with service providers.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Your expenses could be twice as much as your income or profit. You need to be more careful in money matters. It is not an auspicious day for any new work, new deal or any new beginnings. Things will look up after two days or so. On the health front, the cosmos may not be in your favour. The workload may be heavy and cause anxiety. Put in all your efforts to complete the tasks within the predetermined time limits.