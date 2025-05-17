Horoscope: An Exciting Day Awaits For Aries Today | Read Astrological Prediction For May 17

Astrological Predictions For May 17, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. An exciting day is awaiting you since you will feel adventurous with your sweetheart. Planning a small outing with your sweetheart will be on the cards. You will succeed in convincing others of your price points. If you are dealing with foreigners or foreign countries for your business, you are likely to achieve the desired success. There should be a big smile on your face as luck supports you in almost every matter today.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You may want to discuss major issues in life with your partner. You are likely to get emotional support from your sweetheart. The day by and large looks darker than other days, as far as money matters are concerned. You might be lost in deep thoughts most of the day. You may be imaginative or emotional. You may not remain practical in the workplace. You seem to be confused and will lack concentration.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You will want to focus on your partner's desires and expectations. Adjustment is the key to maintaining a balance in your relationship. Things will go smoothly once you understand your partner. You may want to create excitement, but you will remain indecisive. You are advised not to let any opportunity go to waste. Be serious because money is likely to come in today. A distant possibility of gains through a business partner or life partner is foreseen.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. As you are provided with a lot of responsibilities at the workplace, you may not be able to give much time to your near and dear ones. Things will be comfortable once you are able to communicate with your sweetheart even in difficult situations. Routine or recurring expenses may need to be curbed in order to keep your finances streamlined. This is not at all the right day to invest money in any good-looking schemes.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Singles may get the chance to fall in love. It's the right time to get married. Also, you are advised to avoid overspending today, as planetary positions are pointing towards huge expenses. If you wish to try your luck in another job or business, the day is favourable. You will succeed in getting work done from your staff. Your hard work will receive a lot of appreciation from your senior authorities.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. This is an ideal day to buy a new home theatre or TV, which will add more value to your life and routine because you can enjoy movies or TV shows at home, with all your family members. You should take your career very seriously today. You need to understand the cause and benefit analysis. Thinking of the pros and cons will help you decide confidently. It’s better to chalk out the plans and strategies accordingly to reach your goal.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. A distinct probability of arguments will keep your relationship tense. If you are in a long-distance relationship, it’s time to make a call and express your love just to reassure your beloved. Some amount may be spent on communication. This is, by the way, a good day to spend money on a new electronic item. Communication is the key to success, so investments done in that area should be worth it.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Family members will find a boost in their regular income. If you remain united with your family, you as a family will enrich further. Stay in tune with family members and see the results. You will be looking at life from a different angle, as a desire for profit rules your mind today. You will be determined to achieve positive results. It will be routine work at the office without any obstacles.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You like to experiment with your romance. Being innovative may give you a new inspiration. You may try to adopt hygge, a Danish lifestyle concept in order to rejuvenate your soul along with your beloved. It’s the simplest way to sweeten the relationship and sparkle your romance. The day might remain hectic for you today. You will be involved in various activities. Your health is likely to remain good. You will be able to deal with things nicely as you will be in a good mood. You will be functioning as per your basic nature towards financial matters in the early part of the day.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Apart from a few chances of differences with your partner, love life seems to be steady. You may try to explore the different facets of romance, but you are likely to clinch the sweetest thing your partner is comfortable with. A smooth relationship is on the cards. It seems to be a tough day today. You might not be able to complete the tasks on time. It might generate stress. Your resistance power might remain low. For peace of mind, you should do Yoga and meditation. Due to your grounded approach, you will not be worried about money lost. You will find a practical way out.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You may plan a long-distance vacation with your partner. This will eventually bring fresh air in your relationship. Your loved one may appreciate your thoughts. The family get-together in the evening will give you a sense of belonging. You will remain in good health today. You should catch up with your friends. You might be introduced to new people, and that can double up your joy. You may remain in a good mood. In the early part of the day, you shall have financial gains. You shall come upon sustainable sources of income. Your family members and close friends will contribute to your income.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. An emotion-filled day is on the cards. Your beloved will try his/her best to keep you in a good mood. With your partner, you may share your confusions and feelings, which may help you make the right decision. Today, your energy is going up and up, so you should channel it and use it in the proper direction. You will remain focused on your professional targets. The day looks very good. You may work for longer hours but won't be tired. On the financial front, this will be a favourable day for you, and you shall earn some decent money.