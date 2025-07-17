Horoscope: A Heartfelt Conversation Could Uplift Leo's Mood Today | Read Astrological Prediction For July 17

Astrological Predictions For July 17, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Tough times on the love front may keep you worried. However, this is a temporary phase so you should not let it reign your mind. If there are any issues, feel free to talk to your beloved. You may find yourself distracted at work today. Pending tasks may be boring but your superiors will want you to finish them on time. Your expectations from your superiors may be too high and they may leave you disappointed.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You tend to influence your partner through your sweet talks. You may plan to take advantage of the commanding position in the relationship. Today, your success will be guaranteed as it may be achieved through minimal efforts. You should not go for the short-cuts. The materialistic world allures you today. Your focus will shift from your prime responsibility to unworthy things. The day is going to be good for your health.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. The desire to be with your beloved will help you work hard so that you finish it up and run home. It is an ideal day for work. Communication with business partners will prove beneficial. You may have to find a way to make your work interesting. You will be able to coordinate with colleagues to ensure a smooth result. You will be in a good mood and will be able to work with greater perfection.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You will maintain a good relationship with your loved one. Slowly but steadily you tend to develop your romance. Emotionally, you will get closer to each other. You are likely to be in a mood to do something new today. Health looks fine, so you'll be able to initiate new things. Decision making may get difficult. Creative work will excite you today and ideas will come naturally. However, at the same time going for the best alternative will be difficult.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You may spend stress-free time with your beloved who may not only make you feel good but also engage you in some amazing discussion to enhance your knowledge. An excellent day to earn income be it from the stock market, selling of ancestral property, or an old car. Professionally there may be chances of getting prone to depression. Constant pressure from seniors to meet deadlines may annoy you and make it difficult to achieve set targets.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You will find it difficult to please your spouse. If you want to see your spouse happy, you need to fulfill at least some of his/her demands. Today is favourable if you are planning on expanding your horizons, and turning towards the stock market. Avoid doing business with strangers, and if you are a professional, look around for better options. If you continue working in the direction of your goal, you will find a solution to each and every problem.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You may want to spare a quality evening with your spouse and family. A pleasant time with family will double your enthusiasm. You'll strive to find some free time but your work life will remain occupied today, thus, avoid stress as it may affect your health. Health needs care. Hence keep a proper track on your diet plans. Today may not be very auspicious for finances. Your expenses are bound to shoot up. You will spend a lot on day to day needs.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Your spouse may find you to be demanding and possessive. It is good to express your emotions, but ensure that you don't overdo it. You will be energetic and confident in terms of your professional life. Another good thing is that failures never bother you. Plus, your creative mind will be in a mood to try out new things. You may succeed in new ventures. The projects you start today will progress rapidly.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Your planetary positions are such that you have become very emotional and expressing these emotions before your beloved will strengthen the bond between the two of you. Your emotional stability will make you truly romantic. You might feel everything you are doing is going wrong. You may feel upset about it. Concentrating on work might become a little difficult today. You need to keep your patience as things will shine brighter for tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. The evening may be spent with friends and the love of your life. You are going to be a bit emotional today about matters of the heart. Your mind will ask for two opposite things at one time. It may sound bizarre but this may actually happen with you. It is likely to happen during the first half of the day as the second part of the day is much better. Healthwise, your day looks absolutely fine.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Your partner will give you the moral support you need. A wonderful fun-filled activity will keep you busy at home. You may even throw a small party. Your loved one will praise your social skill. If you are over-confident about your finances, you may have a cause for concern today. Mundane activities will keep you busy in the morning. However, the later part of the day will be quite exciting. Whatever you take up today will be accomplished successfully.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A strong emotional bond will be developed between you and your life partner. You may want to leave behind the old and do something innovative. If you have not capitalized or banked on your talent till date, today you should do just that. Try to know the market and see where you can sell your talents. You surely have more potential to earn. You may apply all your brain to find out the way on which you should proceed.