ETV Bharat / bharat

Hope Relationship With US Will Continue To Move Forward: India

New Delhi: India on Thursday hoped that its relationship with the US will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests. New Delhi's comments came amid escalating tensions between the two countries after President Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges, he said.

"We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," he said.

Jaiswal was asked about the future of India-US ties in the wake of tariff tensions. The MEA spokesperson suggested that the defence ties between the two countries remained robust.