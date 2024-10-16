Hope NC-Congress Coalition Govt Keeps Up With Peace Process In J&K, Not Release Stone Pelters: BJP Leader Kavinder Gupta

Srinagar: As Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta hoped the government will “not tread the path of releasing stone pelters” and “keep up with the peace set up by the Modi government” in the region.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Gupta said that the NC-Congress alliance was bound to form the government given the majority they got in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
“We hope that they won't implement their agenda of releasing stone pelters as they had promised during election campaign. We hope that the government will cooperate with the Centre in taking forward the peace set up by the Modi government,” Gupta said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta speaking to @ETVBharatEng on #OmarAbdullah taking oath as the first CM of the Union Territory. pic.twitter.com/VPMHmh5Ruo— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 16, 2024
The BJP leader hoped that the NC-Congress coalition government will ensure the development of all regions and sections of society “as demonstrated by the Modi government unlike the previous NC Congress dispensations when Jammu and Ladakh used to discriminated”.
Over a question on statehood restoration to Jammu and Kashmir, Gupta said, “There had been some mistakes in Jammu and Kashmir (erstwhile state) which necessitated making it a UT. The statehood would be restored by the BJP government as promised by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament”.
