Hope NC-Congress Coalition Govt Keeps Up With Peace Process In J&K, Not Release Stone Pelters: BJP Leader Kavinder Gupta

Gupta hoped the government would ensure the progress of "every section of the society, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Published : 2 hours ago

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta hoped the NC-Congress would keep with the peace process initiated by Modi government
BJP Leader Kavinder Gupta (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: As Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta hoped the government will “not tread the path of releasing stone pelters” and “keep up with the peace set up by the Modi government” in the region.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Gupta said that the NC-Congress alliance was bound to form the government given the majority they got in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

“We hope that they won't implement their agenda of releasing stone pelters as they had promised during election campaign. We hope that the government will cooperate with the Centre in taking forward the peace set up by the Modi government,” Gupta said.

The BJP leader hoped that the NC-Congress coalition government will ensure the development of all regions and sections of society “as demonstrated by the Modi government unlike the previous NC Congress dispensations when Jammu and Ladakh used to discriminated”.

Over a question on statehood restoration to Jammu and Kashmir, Gupta said, “There had been some mistakes in Jammu and Kashmir (erstwhile state) which necessitated making it a UT. The statehood would be restored by the BJP government as promised by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament”.

