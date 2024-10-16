ETV Bharat / bharat

Hope NC-Congress Coalition Govt Keeps Up With Peace Process In J&K, Not Release Stone Pelters: BJP Leader Kavinder Gupta

Srinagar: As Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta hoped the government will “not tread the path of releasing stone pelters” and “keep up with the peace set up by the Modi government” in the region.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Gupta said that the NC-Congress alliance was bound to form the government given the majority they got in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

“We hope that they won't implement their agenda of releasing stone pelters as they had promised during election campaign. We hope that the government will cooperate with the Centre in taking forward the peace set up by the Modi government,” Gupta said.