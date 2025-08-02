ETV Bharat / bharat

Honouring 'The Kerala Story' Endorses Use Of Films To Spread Communal Hatred: CM Vijayan

Kerala CM Vijayan said it was "extremely unfortunate" that a film which insults Kerala's secular traditions and defames it was honoured at national film awards.

File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 2, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST

2 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that awarding national film honours to 'The Kerala Story' can only be seen as an endorsement of attempts to misuse movies to spread communal hatred and urged the cultural and film community to oppose such moves unitedly. Vijayan said it was "extremely unfortunate" that a film which insults Kerala's secular traditions and defames it before the world was honoured at the national film awards.

"This also insults the great cultural heritage of Indian cinema and sends out the message that art should be used to destroy the secularism of our country and replace it with communalism," he said, before inaugurating the Kerala Film Policy Conclave here. He said that the film community needs to wake up against such a "distorted" portrayal of Kerala and put an end to such moves.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen won the Best Director award for his film 'The Kerala Story', which also received the award for Best Cinematography. The film had courted controversy for its portrayal of women in Kerala being forcefully converted and recruited by the terror group Islamic State.

Vijayan also said that it needs to be examined why the Kerala film industry has not received the level of recognition it deserves and hoped that it would be a topic of discussion at the conclave held at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall inside the Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram.

He further said that the conclave was organised to formulate a comprehensive film policy for the all-round growth and development of Malayalam cinema, as it was imperative to modernise and expand it with the changing times.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who presided over the event, said that it was decided to hold such a conclave following the recommendations in the Justice Hema Committee report to tackle issues of sexual exploitation, discrimination, wage disparity and unfair working conditions prevalent in the film industry. The committee was constituted based on the demands of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) after the 2017 actress assault incident.

Around 500 delegates, including representatives from the Malayalam film industry like Mohanlal and Suhasini Maniratnam, film personalities from outside the state and abroad, participated in the conclave.

