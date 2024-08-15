ETV Bharat / bharat

Honouring Soldiers: Amar Kumar Runs 2001 Km From Bihar To Attari Border With A Tricolour Flag

This remarkable feat has not only highlighted Amar's dedication to the country but has also inspired many others to reflect on the sacrifices made by soldiers. His journey serves as a reminder that patriotism is not just about words but about actions that honour the nation's heroes.

In an inspiring act of patriotism, 18-year-old Amar Kumar Mandal from Bihar undertook a journey to honour the soldiers of the country. Starting on July 15 from his hometown in Araria, Bihar, Amar set out on a 2001-kilometre run, carrying the tricolour flag with pride.
Amritsar: In an inspiring act of patriotism, 18-year-old Amar Kumar Mandal from Bihar undertook a journey to honour the soldiers of the country. Starting on July 15 from his hometown in Araria, Bihar, Amar set out on a 2001-kilometre run, carrying the tricolour flag with pride. His destination was the Attari-Wagah border, a symbolic gateway to India, where he aimed to arrive on August 15, the nation's Independence Day. His mission is to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who safeguard the country.

Amar, a BA student, expressed that his journey was more than just a physical challenge; it was a heartfelt gesture to remind people of the sacrifices made by the armed forces. "We should all respect the soldiers, who protect our country. Whatever respect we give them is never enough," he remarked.

The journey was far from easy. Amar encountered various challenges along the way, from extreme weather conditions to physical exhaustion. He faced heavy rains and scorching heat, which at times made the journey arduous. On one occasion, he even fell ill, but his determination never wavered. Driven by a sense of duty and respect for the soldiers, Amar continued to push forward, day after day.

Throughout his month-long run, Amar covered an average of 60 to 70 kilometres kilometres daily. He was not alone in his mission; a team of five supportive youths accompanied him, ensuring his safety and well-being. They provided him with the necessary support, both physically and mentally, to keep him going despite the challenges.

Upon reaching the Attari-Wagah border on August 15, Amar was overcome with emotion. His journey, which started as a personal tribute, became a powerful symbol of national pride. He emphasised the importance of recognising and honouring the soldiers who dedicate their lives to the country.

