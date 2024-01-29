Honour killing: Family strangles 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): In a suspected honour killing case, the police on Monday arrested five persons including the parents for allegedly eliminating their 14-year-old daughter. The accused allegedly strangulated the minor girl with a piece of cloth at their own house in the Bichhwa police station area, police said.

The incident took place on October 30, 2023, in Nagla Harkeshi village of the police station area. Initially, the girl was reported missing and later her body was found in a place under the Malavan police station area of Etah, police said.

The family members of the deceased girl accused two others from the village of committing the murder. On December 13, the investigation was transferred to Bichhwa police station, where Area Officer Bhogaon, Sunil Kumar and Police Station Head, Avnish Tyagi investigated the matter.

Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar said that after the investigation, it was found that her parents had killed the minor girl on getting suspicion about her behaviour. The girl's father Kishanpal is an old offender with over 24 cases filed against him in various police stations, sources said. Along with him, his wife Sudha, uncle, aunt and his friend were involved in the killing.

During the interrogation, Kishanpal was stated to have said that he was not happy with his daughter's behaviour so he committed the murder. The police have arrested all the accused and sent them to jail.