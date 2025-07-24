ETV Bharat / bharat

Honorary Chairman Of Aravind Eye Hospitals Dr P Namperumalsamy Passes Away In Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Madurai: Dr P Namperumalsamy, honorary chairman of Aravind Eye Hospitals, passed away at his residence in Madurai on Thursday due to ill health. He was 85.

Various prominent personalities condoled the death of Dr Namperumalsamy, a recipient of Padma Shri. His body will be kept at his residence in Anna Nagar here from 4 pm for people to pay their respects. The last rites will be held in his native village Ambasamudram in Theni district on Friday, Aravind Eye Hospital administration informed.

Dr Namperumalsamy, one of the founder members of Aravind Eye Care Organization, was born in 1940. He retired as the chairman of Aravind Eye Hospitals and had also worked as a Professor of Ophthalmology.

Dr Namperumalsamy started his career at the Government Rajasi Hospital, Madurai and founded the Low Vision Aid Hospital of India in 1967. After training in the US, he started India's first ever Vitreous Surgery Centre at the Government Rajasi Hospital, Madurai. Similarly, he started the Retina Vitreous Centre at Aravind Eye Hospital in 1979.