Honorary Chairman Of Aravind Eye Hospitals Dr P Namperumalsamy Passes Away In Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Madurai: Dr P Namperumalsamy, honorary chairman of Aravind Eye Hospitals, passed away at his residence in Madurai on Thursday due to ill health. He was 85.
Various prominent personalities condoled the death of Dr Namperumalsamy, a recipient of Padma Shri. His body will be kept at his residence in Anna Nagar here from 4 pm for people to pay their respects. The last rites will be held in his native village Ambasamudram in Theni district on Friday, Aravind Eye Hospital administration informed.
Dr Namperumalsamy, one of the founder members of Aravind Eye Care Organization, was born in 1940. He retired as the chairman of Aravind Eye Hospitals and had also worked as a Professor of Ophthalmology.
Dr Namperumalsamy started his career at the Government Rajasi Hospital, Madurai and founded the Low Vision Aid Hospital of India in 1967. After training in the US, he started India's first ever Vitreous Surgery Centre at the Government Rajasi Hospital, Madurai. Similarly, he started the Retina Vitreous Centre at Aravind Eye Hospital in 1979.
This apart, in order to create awareness on diabetes, and to provide training, research and management in diabetic retinopathy, Namperumalsamy also established the Centre of Excellence for Diabetic Retinopathy in collaboration with the Central Government, the World Diabetes Foundation, Denmark and TOPCON, Tokyo.
Dr Namperumalsamy set up IT-enabled vision centres in rural areas and has also founded the Aravind Virtual Ophthalmology Academy. He has also played a key role in establishing the Dr G Venkatasamy Eye Research Institute.
He received numerous awards and accolades, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards of the Central Government, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the All India Ophthalmological Society and the Tamil Nadu Ophthalmological Society, the Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the Dr PC Roy National Award for Best Medical Teacher from the Medical Council of India.
In 2010, Times magazine had listed Namperumalsamy as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.