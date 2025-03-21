Karnataka Honey Trap Protest In Assembly: Speaker Suspends 18 BJP MLAs For 6 Months For Unruly Behaviour

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: In this image provided by DIPR, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Budget session of state Assembly, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 21, 2025. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday suspended 18 of its MLAs from the BJP for a period of six months for showing disrespect to the Speaker's chair and also demonstrating unruly behaviour, while demanding a probe into a purported "honey trap" attempt involving a Minister and other politicians.

The Speaker announced the decision to suspend the BJP legislators who had climbed up to the Speaker's podium and tossing papers on the Speaker. The saffron party MLAs demanded either a judicial or CBI probe into the "honey trap allegations".

The treasury bench supported the decision and urged the Speaker to suspend the legislators in question for at least six months. Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister H K Patil termed the behaviour of BJP MLAs as "uncivilised".

While announcing suspension, Khader said "Today's incident has pained me a lot. This House and the Chair are symbols of democracy. Its sanctity has been lowered today by some members. Such acts should not be tolerated".

The suspended MLAs include Doddanagouda Patil, C N Ashwathnarayan, B Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotyan, C K Ramamurthy, Dheeraj Muniraju, Muniratna, S R Vishwanath, Doddanagowda Patil, Bharath Shetty, Chandru Lamani, Basavaraj Mattimudu and Shailendra Beldale.

Later, House Marshalls bundled out the suspended MLAs and carried them out of the Assembly as they attempted to squat on the Floor.