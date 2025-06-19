ETV Bharat / bharat

Honeymoon Murder: Court Extends Police Remand Of Sonam, Raj; 3 Hitmen Sent To Judicial Custody

Shillong: A court in Shillong on Thursday extended the police custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha by two more days, while the three hitmen who allegedly murdered Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi were sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went "missing" while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Raj and the three hitmen -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) -- were arrested from various parts of UP and Madhya Pradesh, following which Sonam surrendered before the police in connection with the murder of her husband.