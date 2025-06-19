Honeymoon Murder: Court Extends Police Remand Of Sonam, Raj; 3 Hitmen Sent To Judicial Custody

ETV Bharat / bharat

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife went "missing" in Meghalaya on May 23, and Raja's decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Sonam (Left) , Raj Kushwaha (centre) and Raja Raghuvanshi (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : June 19, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST

Shillong: A court in Shillong on Thursday extended the police custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha by two more days, while the three hitmen who allegedly murdered Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi were sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went "missing" while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Raj and the three hitmen -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) -- were arrested from various parts of UP and Madhya Pradesh, following which Sonam surrendered before the police in connection with the murder of her husband.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Don Kitbor Koshy Mihsill had on June 11 granted eight days' police custody to the five accused who were brought to the state on transit remands.

Earlier in the day, the five accused were taken to the Shillong Civil Hospital, where their medical tests were conducted.

