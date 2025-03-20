Honey Trap Issue Rocks K’taka Assembly, Co-op Minister Rajanna Says There Are 48 CDs Of Politicians Including National Leaders

Bengaluru: In an explosive claim, Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Thursday said that nearly 48 politicians including a few central leaders belonging to various parties have been victims of honey traps and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"I have information that there are CDs of 48 politicians. This menace is not restricted to Karnataka alone. There are CDs of several national level leaders too (belonging to different political parties)," Rajanna said in the Karnataka Assembly.

His statement came after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue saying an attempt was made to honeytrap the Cooperation Minister. "It is a bad culture. Some people are using honey traps as weapons to finish off political opponents besides blackmailing them. This needs to be stopped," Yatnal said.

Acknowledging what Yatnal said, Rajanna said many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory. "This is a serious allegation. There were murmurs in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha for the past few days that two ministers from Tumakuru had been honey-trapped. Parameshwara (Home Minister) and I are the ones from Tumakuru district," Rajanna said.

"As far as me being subjected to honeytrap, there is no point in discussing it here (in the Assembly). I will give a written complaint to the Home Minister. Let him order a high-level inquiry and reveal to the public who are the producers and directors of these CDs," Rajanna said, claiming he has evidence.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said if what Rajanna said has really happened, it is highly condemnable. "Such incidents should not happen in anyone's life. Competition should be healthy and based on principles and ideologies. But using honey traps to finish off political opponents is condemnable. The government must order an inquiry and find out who is behind this," he demanded.

Responding to Rajanna's demand, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said he would order an inquiry if the former files a written complaint. "A serious issue has been raised in the house and it concerns every member. We need to put a full stop to it in order to uphold the respect and dignity of the Assembly and the MLAs. I will order a high-level inquiry. Let the truth come out," he said.

Another BJP MLA Munirathna accused Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of falsely implicating him in a rape case and demanded a CBI inquiry.