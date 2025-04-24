ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Secretary Chairs Security Meeting Aftermath Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: A day after India took five strong diplomatic actions against Pakistan, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday held a high-level security review meeting with Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, and the Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Ravi Sinha to review national security or internal affairs matters.

The meeting assumes significance amid concerning situations emerging in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

"Discussions took place with regard to key national security or internal affairs matters," an official said. The meeting took place a day after the government announced some decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The CCS on Wednesday evening announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down the Attari check-post, among others.