Home Ministry's Meeting With Kuki, Meitei Leaders Remains Inconclusive

New Delhi: The much-hyped meeting between Kuki and Meitei community leaders convened by the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi on Saturday remained inconclusive as the Kuki Zo Council refused to sign a six-point resolution adopted in the meeting.

The meeting was a follow-up of Home Minister Amit Shah's recent assurances in the Parliament that the Centre is taking all steps for an amicable solution to the problem in Manipur.

"Several meetings have already taken place between both parties, and another meeting is soon going to be held in New Delhi," Shah told the Rajya Sabha while moving a resolution for the approval of the imposition of President's Rule in the northeastern state.

Saturday's meeting was chaired by former special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), A K Mishra. Sources said leaders representing both the communities attended the meeting without any pre-conditions.

According to the resolution adopted in the meeting, leaders of both communities have been asked to appeal to their people to refrain from indulging in violence targeting members of the other communities and urged the administration to take strong action against the perpetrators of violence.

The copy of the resolution, in possession of ETV Bharat, further appreciated the steps taken by the Governor to facilitate the surrender of arms and assured to extend all cooperation in this regard in future to instill a sense of security among the people. "Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the people on account of obstruction of free movement of traffic on national and state highways, and urged them to cooperate with the administration to normalise functioning of highways," the resolution stated.

According to the resolution, both communities decided to welcome any initiative by the government to facilitate the return of internally displaced people to their respective places, subject to logistics and arrangements made by the government. It appealed to the Governor to prioritise development activities in their areas, which were neglected throughout the conflict.