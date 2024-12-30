ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry's 2024 Review: Zero Tolerance Approach To Terror, New Measures To Strengthen National Security

New Delhi: Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim to build a terror-free Bharat, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is heading towards achieving this goal with the approach of zero tolerance against terror.

“Under this vision, the MHA designated Hizb-ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organisation under UAPA. Designated Goldy Brar & Qasim Gujjar as terrorists. Nine organisations have been declared as Unlawful Organisations,” the MHA said in its year-end review of 2024.

It further stated that in another significant step towards this goal, two different categories of explosive detectors indigenously manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited, Department of Atomic Energy and DRDO were handed over to the Director, IB Tapan Deka, by Prof Ajay Kumar, the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India for Security Forces Prof Ajay Kumar.

“The indigenously developed detectors are to be handed over by IB to 12 identified security agencies for field deployment,” the ministry said.

It may be recalled that Home Minister Shah chaired a high-level meeting with various heads of Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to review the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) of IB, responsible for tackling security challenges in the country, in New Delhi, the Home Ministry said, “The MAC framework is poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and efficacy.”

It said that the Home Minister stressed greater synergy among all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting ecosystems to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

“The Union Home Minister also stressed constituting a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising big data and AI/ML-driven analytics and technological advancements,” the MHA said.