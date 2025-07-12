Home Ministry Urges States To Implement Aadhaar Authentication For Inmates, Visitors

New Delhi: Shocked over the fact that several prisons in India have not yet implemented the Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates, the Home Ministry dashed off a letter to DGPs and Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories asking them to streamline the process.
The MHA, in its letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, said that information relating to Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates may be disseminated by the DG and IG Prisons to all prison officials concerned to make them aware of this provision.
Ironically, the Home Ministry had issued two gazette notifications on March 6, 2023 and September 29, 2023, notifying that the Prison Departments of the states and Union Territories are allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates.
Subsequently, MHA had issued an advisory to all states and UTs in October 2023, requesting them to make use of the facility of Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and the visitors to prison inmates.
Prison authorities were also requested to link the Prisoners' ID with the Aadhaar number of inmates on the e-prisons portal. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the NIC/e-Prisons team for Aadhaar linking/Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates with the e-prisons platform was also shared with the states and UTs in October 2023.
“It has been noted that in several prisons, there is no awareness at the ground level about the above-mentioned advisory issued by the MHA. It is, therefore, requested that information relating to Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates may be disseminated by the DG/IG Prisons to all prison officials concerned to make them aware of this provision,” the letter stated.
States and UTs are again requested to make use of the facility of Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and the visitors to prison inmates, keeping in view the benefits arising out of such authentication.
“States and UTs are requested to inform MHA about the status of linking of prisoners’ ID with Aadhaar and Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and their visitors in the attached proforma on an urgent basis. Information in this regard may be updated and provided every three months subsequently,” the letter said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior Home Ministry official said that prison security is one of the critical issues for the state in order to maintain law and order.
Many of the prisons in non-BJP ruled states like West Bengal, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, among others, have not yet implemented the Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates.
“With the growing prison inmate population in the country, the prison authorities are under pressure to manage them and identify their records. The identification of inmates and other stakeholders of prisons is the requirement of the day. This can be achieved by the Aadhaar-based verification of the inmates,” the official said.
The Aadhaar integrated services can be used for accurately verifying prison inmates, their visitors, reducing identity fraud within the prison system, and streamlining administrative processes related to the management of prisoners, the official said.
Speaking to this correspondent, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna said that Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to the prison is very much necessary from a security point of view.
“The system can also reduce identity fraud within the prison system. However, it’s up to the state government whether to implement the system or not, as jail management is a state subject,” said Khanna.
The primary goal of Aadhaar authentication in prisons is to enhance security, reduce identity fraud, and streamline administrative processes related to prisoner management.
