ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Urges States To Implement Aadhaar Authentication For Inmates, Visitors

Home Ministry writes to DGPs and Chief Secretaries, urging swift implementation of Aadhaar authentication for prison inmates and their visitors across states. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Shocked over the fact that several prisons in India have not yet implemented the Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates, the Home Ministry dashed off a letter to DGPs and Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories asking them to streamline the process.

The MHA, in its letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, said that information relating to Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates may be disseminated by the DG and IG Prisons to all prison officials concerned to make them aware of this provision.

Ironically, the Home Ministry had issued two gazette notifications on March 6, 2023 and September 29, 2023, notifying that the Prison Departments of the states and Union Territories are allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates.

Subsequently, MHA had issued an advisory to all states and UTs in October 2023, requesting them to make use of the facility of Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and the visitors to prison inmates.

Prison authorities were also requested to link the Prisoners' ID with the Aadhaar number of inmates on the e-prisons portal. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the NIC/e-Prisons team for Aadhaar linking/Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates with the e-prisons platform was also shared with the states and UTs in October 2023.

“It has been noted that in several prisons, there is no awareness at the ground level about the above-mentioned advisory issued by the MHA. It is, therefore, requested that information relating to Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and visitors to prison inmates may be disseminated by the DG/IG Prisons to all prison officials concerned to make them aware of this provision,” the letter stated.

States and UTs are again requested to make use of the facility of Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and the visitors to prison inmates, keeping in view the benefits arising out of such authentication.

“States and UTs are requested to inform MHA about the status of linking of prisoners’ ID with Aadhaar and Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates and their visitors in the attached proforma on an urgent basis. Information in this regard may be updated and provided every three months subsequently,” the letter said.