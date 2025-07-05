ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Grants Z-Plus Security For AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswami

His security was upgraded from the ‘Y-plus’ category, under which the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was protecting him.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST

Chennai: The Union Home Ministry has granted ‘Z-plus’ security to AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, within the state.

His security was upgraded from the ‘Y-plus’ category, under which the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was protecting him. The upgrade order comes following a specific security review provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Z-plus security cover is the utmost level of security provided by the government. Under this, a dedicated team of trained personnel armed with sophisticated firearms guards the individual concerned facing security threats. Under this category, 55 commando soldiers provide security to each person on a rotational basis. In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is being provided ‘Z-plus’ security.

In May last year, a threat was issued to bomb Palaniswami’s house on Suramangalam Highway in the Salem district. Subsequently, bomb threats were made to him through email. However, those turned out to be a hoax. Similar threats were issued to him through email last month, also, following which, Deputy LoP in the assembly and former minister R. P. Udayakumar had requested that Palaniswami be given ‘Z-plus’ security.

Palaniswami has remained the LoP in the state assembly ever since he resigned as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in May 2021. He is considered a key leader in the AIADMK, involved in key decisions ahead of elections and alliances.

