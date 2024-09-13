ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Extends Timeline Of Commission Of Inquiry On Manipur Violence

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Friday extended the timeline to the Commission of Inquiry to probe into the causes and associated factors that led to the violence in Manipur till November 20, 2023.

A notification issued by the Home Ministry, in possession of ETV Bharat, said that the Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible, but not later than November 20, 2024.

After visiting Manipur from May 29 to June 1, last year, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the appointment of the Commission of Inquiry.

On June 5, last year, the government notified a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, chaired by Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court with Himanshu Shekhar Das, IAS (Retd) and Aloka Prabhakar, IPS (Retd) as members to inquire into the incidents of violence in Manipur on May 3, 2023, and thereafter.