Home Ministry Extends Timeline Of Commission Of Inquiry On Manipur Violence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

The Home Ministry on Friday extended the timeline to the Commission of Inquiry to probe into the causes and associated factors that led to the violence in Manipur till November 20, 2023.
Security forces have been deployed in Manipur to maintain law and order (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Friday extended the timeline to the Commission of Inquiry to probe into the causes and associated factors that led to the violence in Manipur till November 20, 2023.

A notification issued by the Home Ministry, in possession of ETV Bharat, said that the Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible, but not later than November 20, 2024.

After visiting Manipur from May 29 to June 1, last year, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the appointment of the Commission of Inquiry.

On June 5, last year, the government notified a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, chaired by Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court with Himanshu Shekhar Das, IAS (Retd) and Aloka Prabhakar, IPS (Retd) as members to inquire into the incidents of violence in Manipur on May 3, 2023, and thereafter.

It was earlier directed to the Commission to inquire concerning the causes and spread of the violence, which took place in Manipur. The Commission was also asked to look into the factors such as whether there were any lapses on the part of any of the responsible authorities or individuals.

Earlier, the Commission was directed to submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible, but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting. The headquarters of the Commission shall be at Imphal.

Read more: Congress Slams Centre Over Manipur Violence, To Send Delegation To Strife-Torn State

