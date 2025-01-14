ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Clears Deck For Two CISF Battalions

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has cleared the deck for raising two additional battalions of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) aiming to empower the agency to zero in on security aspects.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned significant expansion of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF, by giving the go-ahead for the creation of two new battalions," Ajay Dahiya, deputy inspector general of CISF, said.

He said this decision, along with the recently approved Mahila Battalion, will augment the CISF's capacity, strengthen national security and create new employment opportunities for over 2,000 persons.

Now, the CISF strength will increase to two lakh and each battalion will comprise 1,025 personnel of various ranks.

"This will take the total number of battalions to 15, adding 2,050 new posts to the force. Each new battalion will be led by a senior commandant-level officer," Dahiya said.