Home Ministry Clears Deck For Two CISF Battalions

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has cleared the deck for raising two additional battalions of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) aiming to empower the agency to zero in on security aspects.
"The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned significant expansion of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF, by giving the go-ahead for the creation of two new battalions," Ajay Dahiya, deputy inspector general of CISF, said.
He said this decision, along with the recently approved Mahila Battalion, will augment the CISF's capacity, strengthen national security and create new employment opportunities for over 2,000 persons.
Now, the CISF strength will increase to two lakh and each battalion will comprise 1,025 personnel of various ranks.
"This will take the total number of battalions to 15, adding 2,050 new posts to the force. Each new battalion will be led by a senior commandant-level officer," Dahiya said.
Recently, the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament that 31,782 posts are vacant in the CISF.
These new battalions will also be vital in catering to the increasing demands of the CISF by creating a pool of trained personnel to fulfil immediate induction requirements relating to internal security. The reserve battalions consist of personnel specifically trained and experienced in handling high-security jails and other undertakings.
"The additional battalions will significantly improve the CISF's rapid response capabilities during emergencies. The availability of dedicated reserve units, equipped with a transport fleet and weapons, means faster deployment and more effective management of critical situations, further enhancing public safety and security," Dahiya added.
He further said the addition will also reduce stress on existing personnel and translate into improved leave and weekly relief opportunities. The CISF is mandated to secure vital installations like airports, nuclear installations, space establishments, seaports and power plants across the country.
The force has also been assigned the task of securing the Parliament complex alongside two jails in Jammu & Kashmir and government buildings in Delhi like the Taj Mahal and Red Fort and Delhi Metro. It also provides security to VIPs.
Also Read: