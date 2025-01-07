ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah Launches 'Bharatpol' For International Police Assistance, Calls On Agencies To Use Modern Tech

Home Minister said Bharatpol portal will allow probe agencies to share and obtain information on their cases from 195 member nations of Interpol.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the launch of 'Bharatpol' portal developed by the CBI, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the launch of 'Bharatpol' portal developed by the CBI, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it was time Indian investigation agencies used modern technology and techniques to nab fugitives as he launched the 'Bharatpol' portal to facilitate faster international assistance for agencies.

Speaking at the launch of 'Bharatpol at the Bharat Mandapam here, the minister underlined that the real-time interface was the most important feature of the portal developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It will allow central and state agencies to easily connect with Interpol and speed up their investigations, he said.

"It is time that we use modern technology and techniques to nab and bring to justice the fugitives who absconded from India after committing a crime," Shah said. "We have to keep an eye on global challenges and update our internal systems. Bharatpol is a step in that direction," he said.

He said the new portal will allow central and state probe agencies to share and obtain information on their cases from the 195 member nations of the Interpol. The three new criminal laws brought by the Modi government last year will ensure that trials against fugitives and absconders are conducted in a better manner.

"I would urge the CBI to take the responsibility of training the states for capacity building regarding Bharatpol and also for the three new criminal laws," Shah said. "We need to institutionalise these systems along with the knowledge of various kinds of Interpol notices and their procedures," he said.

PTI first reported about the setting up of the 'Bharatpol' portal. The CBI and the National Central Bureau of India are responsible for Interpol-related affairs.

