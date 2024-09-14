ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah Proposes Strategy To Augment Counter-Terrorism Efforts

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the National Security Strategies Conference 2024 in New Delhi outlined a comprehensive plan to boost counter-terrorism efforts. He emphasised the importance of international cooperation and enhancing capabilities to combat terror financing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhancing capacities to prevent terror financing
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhancing capacities to prevent terror financing. Addressing the concluding day of the two day long National Security Strategies Conference – 2024 in New Delhi, Shah stressed the need for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATSs) to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture.

He expressed satisfaction with the success of anti-Maoist efforts while cautioning the states, which had recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations to maintain vigilance.

“State Director General of Police (DGsP) should work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047. Substantial progress has been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns such as Jammu & Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and North-East. It was now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud and tackle them before they become major challenges,” said Shah.

In the context of the implementation of the three new Criminal Laws, the Home Minister urged DGsP to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims. He emphasised that the transformative impact of the new criminal laws could be achieved only through a change in mindset, adoption of technology and seamless coordination.

Shah directed DGsP to constitute teams of young police officers to ensure the implementation of the new criminal laws in letter and spirit. He exhorted the young police officers to apply their minds to strategic solutions to combat the entire gamut of fraudulent financial transactions ranging from crypto to hawala.

Shah also called upon all DGsP to strengthen the internal security architecture by embracing a multi-dimensional approach, data analytics and new techniques. “DGsP needs to ensure utilisation by the cutting-edge level of databases being maintained by central agencies,” Shah said.

Read more: No Single Organisation Or Institution Can Secure Cyberspace Single-Handedly: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhancing capacities to prevent terror financing. Addressing the concluding day of the two day long National Security Strategies Conference – 2024 in New Delhi, Shah stressed the need for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATSs) to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture.

He expressed satisfaction with the success of anti-Maoist efforts while cautioning the states, which had recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations to maintain vigilance.

“State Director General of Police (DGsP) should work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047. Substantial progress has been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns such as Jammu & Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and North-East. It was now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud and tackle them before they become major challenges,” said Shah.

In the context of the implementation of the three new Criminal Laws, the Home Minister urged DGsP to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims. He emphasised that the transformative impact of the new criminal laws could be achieved only through a change in mindset, adoption of technology and seamless coordination.

Shah directed DGsP to constitute teams of young police officers to ensure the implementation of the new criminal laws in letter and spirit. He exhorted the young police officers to apply their minds to strategic solutions to combat the entire gamut of fraudulent financial transactions ranging from crypto to hawala.

Shah also called upon all DGsP to strengthen the internal security architecture by embracing a multi-dimensional approach, data analytics and new techniques. “DGsP needs to ensure utilisation by the cutting-edge level of databases being maintained by central agencies,” Shah said.

Read more: No Single Organisation Or Institution Can Secure Cyberspace Single-Handedly: Amit Shah

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIES MEETUNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAHNATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCYTO AUGMENT COUNTER TERRORISM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.