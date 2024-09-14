ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah Proposes Strategy To Augment Counter-Terrorism Efforts

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhancing capacities to prevent terror financing. Addressing the concluding day of the two day long National Security Strategies Conference – 2024 in New Delhi, Shah stressed the need for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATSs) to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture.

He expressed satisfaction with the success of anti-Maoist efforts while cautioning the states, which had recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations to maintain vigilance.

“State Director General of Police (DGsP) should work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047. Substantial progress has been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns such as Jammu & Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and North-East. It was now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud and tackle them before they become major challenges,” said Shah.

In the context of the implementation of the three new Criminal Laws, the Home Minister urged DGsP to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims. He emphasised that the transformative impact of the new criminal laws could be achieved only through a change in mindset, adoption of technology and seamless coordination.