Home Minister Amit Shah should resign if he can't handle Delhi's law and order: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stepped up his attack on the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for his resignation if he could not handle the "chaotic" law-and-order situation in the national capital.

There is chaos all over and people are afraid of stepping out of their homes due to the rising crimes, he alleged after meeting the kin of a youth who was stabbed to death outside his house in a Pitampura slum cluster.

"Two youths were attacked by seven to eight local boys in this area. Manish was stabbed multiple times and I was told that he died because he could not be taken to hospital in time. The other victim, Himanshu, was saved. Police have not recorded his statement as a witness," Kejriwal said.

"If Amit Shah is unable to handle law and order in Delhi and his concern is only making political tours across the country then he should resign," the former Delhi chief minister said.