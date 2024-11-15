'BJP Believes In Fair Elections': Amit Shah Says His Helicopter Checked By EC

Hingoli: Amid allegations by the opposition that they are being targeted through checks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that his helicopter was inspected by the Election Commission officials during his visit for campaigning at the Hingoli Assembly constituency as a part of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Sharing a video of the officials inspecting bags inside his helicopter on X, he wrote, " Today, during my election campaign in the Hingoli Assembly constituency of Maharashtra, my helicopter was inspected by Election Commission officials. BJP believes in fair elections and a healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission."

"We all must contribute to a healthy election system and perform our duties in keeping India as the strongest democracy in the world," he added.

The recent development came in the wake of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns with the ruling Mahayuti alliance after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray shared a video of election officials frisking his bags after he arrived in Yavatmal on Monday for campaigning.

"You are following your responsibility and I will perform my responsibility. The way you inspected my bag, did you inspect the bags of PM Modi and Amit Shah?" Uddhav Thackeray asked.