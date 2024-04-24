Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates BJP's Central Election Office in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated BJP's Central Election Office in Mahmurganj here.

BJP has fielded PM Modi for a third time from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and many other central and cabinet ministers were present on the occasion.

After this, while addressing a public meeting, he attacked the Opposition and counted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

He said that PM Narendra Modi has ensured that the name of Varanasi has reached the entire globe. He added that earlier Purvanchal was considered Chambal, but today the 'double engine government' has ensured that Purvanchal is free from goons.

He said the period of Narendra Modi's government since 2014 will be written in "golden letters". "The people of Varanasi have elected Modiji twice and (this time) the PM has given a target of over 400 par. This responsibility rests with BJP workers across the country. The work that has been done to develop the entire city has to be reached from house to house," added Shah, who himself is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Gandhinagar constituency.

"PM Modi has freed the entire country from corruption, casteism, dynasty politics and appeasement, terrorism, and Naxalism," added the Union Home Minister.

BJP sources said that all the activities will be operated from the Central Election Office, which was inaugurated by Shah. A hi-tech control room is also being prepared here. Amit Shah will meet BJP workers on Thursday, they added.