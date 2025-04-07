Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Srinagar For Last Leg Of Jammu Kashmir Visit

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, landed in Srinagar where he was received by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other top officials.

From the Srinagar airport, the Home Minister visited the residence of Deputy Superintendent of slain Deputy Superintendent of Police, Humayun Muzamil Bhat, who was one among four security personnel killed during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kokernag on September 13, 2023.

It is learnt that the Home Minister will head to Raj Bhavan in the evening and meet public delegations there.

Earlier in the day, Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday where he held a meeting with the BJP leaders, visited the IB and met families of slain cops. He will return to New Delhi on April 8.

Ahead of his visit, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee targeted the Union Home Minister over what it termed a “grim” security situation in Jammu and asked the Home Minister to explain the “utter failure” of his ministry to contain the spread of terrorist activities in Jammu region in recent years.

JKPCC Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the Home Minister should explain the “failure” of his ministry to check rising terrorism in Jammu region, when the Union Territory is under direct control of his ministry.

“Terrorism was almost wiped out in the Jammu region in the past two decades by the previous governments but it has risen again from January 2023, when seven minority Hindus were martyred at Dhangri, Rajouri. Since then a series of attacks have continued in different parts of the region including on army and security forces who have rendered several supreme sacrifices,” Sharma said.