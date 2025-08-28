ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Guwahati For Two-Day Visit, To Chair BJP Core Meet, Launch Key Projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma upon his arrival in Guwahati. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening, beginning a two-day visit to Assam to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational strategy and launch key development projects.

Shah was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside other senior BJP leaders.

Soon after arrival, the Home Minister proceeded to the Assam BJP headquarters, where he chaired a crucial meeting of the BJP's core committee. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP President Dilip Saikia, among others.

In a post on X, Shah outlined his packed itinerary, stating, "Leaving for Assam on a two-day tour. Today, will chair the BJP's core committee meeting in Guwahati. In the morning, tomorrow, the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory will be initiated to bolster cybersecurity in the region, along with various other projects. Later in the day, we will address the 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' and the Birth Centenary Celebration of former CM Golap Borbora Ji. Eager to meet the enthusiastic people of Assam."

On Friday, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, a significant infrastructure addition to the State.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma visited the facility and wrote on the social media platform X, "Inspected the newly built Raj Bhavan today. Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji will inaugurate this Brahmaputra wing tomorrow, which will serve as a fitting address for the State's highest constitutional authority."