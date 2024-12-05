Home Guards Raising Day Observed On December 6

New Delhi: The Home Guard was raised in the erstwhile Bombay Province on December 6, 1946, as a voluntary force to assist police in controlling civil disturbance and communal riots. Subsequently, the concept of the voluntary citizen’s force was adopted by several States. Interestingly, the day is observed as All India Civil Defence and Home Guards Day.

The Formation & Role

Following the 1962 Chinese aggression, the central government advised the states and Union Territories to merge their existing voluntary organisation into one uniform voluntary force. Home Guards are raised under the Home Guards Act and Rules of the states and Union Territories. They are recruited from all classes of people and walks of life, who give their spare time to the organisation for the betterment of the community.

Role of Home Guards

The role of Home Guards is to serve as an auxiliary force to the police in the maintenance of internal security situations and help the community in emergencies such as air-raid, fires, cyclones, earthquakes, epidemics etc. It is also tasked to maintain essential services, promote communal harmony, assist the administration in protecting weaker sections, participate in socio-economic, and welfare activities and perform civil duties.

"Community-based volunteers of civil defence and home guards are a real asset to the nation in dealing with any crises. The nation reposes abiding faith in the capabilities of these voluntary organisations and the government believes that they will continue to contribute substantially towards assisting people in times of crisis,” union home secretary Govind Mohan said.

Strength of Guards

Home Guards are of two types -- rural and urban. In border States, Border Wing Home Guards (BWHG) have been raised, which serve as an auxiliary to the Border Security Force (BSF). The total strength of Home Guards in the country is 5,73,793 against which the raised strength is 4,86,401. The organization is spread over all states and Union Territories except in Kerala.

Home Guard to Help BSF

Fifteen BWHG battalions have been raised in the border states like Punjab (6), Rajasthan (4), Gujarat (2) and one each in Meghalaya, Tripura and West Bengal to serve as an auxiliary to BSF. Members of Home Guards with three years’ service are trained in policing, maintenance of law and order, prevention of crime, anti-dacoity measures, border patrolling, prohibition, flood relief, fire-fighting, election duties, and social welfare activities.

Centre & States Share Expenditure on Home Guards

The Ministry of Home Affairs formulates the policy concerning the role, raising, training, equipping, establishment and other important matters of the Home Guards organisation. Expenditure on Home Guards is generally shared between the Centre and state governments in the ratio of 25 per cent from the Centre and 75 per cent by state. For North-Eastern states except Assam, the sharing formula is 50:50. For the current year, out of the budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore, Rs 11.38 crore has been allocated to the states.

Message From The President

In her message, President Droupadi Murmu said the Civil Defence and Home Guards Organisations have demonstrated remarkable commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of civilians during hostilities, disasters or local emergencies. "Both the organisations play a vital role in augmenting the capacity of local administration as a force-multiplier and implementing the passive defence measures. I am confident that the members and volunteers of both organisations will continue to serve the nation with diligence and unwavering dedication," she said in her message.