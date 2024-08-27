Home and Health Secretaries to Discuss Short Term Safety Measures for Medical Professionals

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Health Secretary Apurva Chandra will jointly chair a crucial meeting on Wednesday to discuss short term measures regarding security of medical professionals with State Chief Secretaries and DGPs.

The meeting which will be conducted through video conferencing will also be attended by the members of the National Task Force (NTF) formed following directives of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the national task force was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary. All members including home secretary and health secretary were present at the meeting.

“There was elaborate and detailed discussion on various issues by the NTF members. The members also put forth their suggestions. The members informed that they have been approached directly by various stakeholders and have individually received almost 300 to 400 suggestions,” an official said.

A national portal has been created by the health ministry under the title “Suggestions to NTF”- http://serviceonline.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=2987 ) for seeking suggestions from individuals and different stakeholders across the country. “The portal is operational as of today,” the official said.

Suggestions of major stakeholders and those received on the portal will be collated by the union health ministry for further consideration of NTF members.

“Secretary (Health) along with NTF members will have wider consultations with various major stakeholders. States have also been requested to provide information on the security measures available in medical institutions in the State. A Google sheet has been shared with the States for this purpose,” the official added.

It is worth mentioning that the apex court took suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a post graduate student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital which generated a nationwide outrage.