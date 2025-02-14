ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Pays Homage To Pulwama Terror Attack Martyrs

PM Modi paid homage to Pulawama Terror Attack martyrs and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation.

"Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," he said in a post on X.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 2019, killing 40 jawans. Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.

TAGGED:

MODI PAYS HOMAGE TO PULWAMA MARTYRSPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODICENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCEBALAKOT AIRSTRIKEPULWAMA TERROR ATTACK

