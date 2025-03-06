Holy Triveni Sangam Water Reaches Ghaziabad, Distributed At 29 Locations

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the holy water from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj has been transported to all districts of the state via fire department vehicles.

Several officers and personnel from the Ghaziabad Fire Department were deployed for duty at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Fire vehicles from Ghaziabad were also sent to the Mahakumbh and returned with the sacred Sangam water after the event concluded.

Water was Distributed at 29 Locations

The holy water was distributed yesterday at 29 locations, including the Reserve Police Line and all police stations in Ghaziabad. Fire officers responsible for the distribution included Kotwali Fire Officer Sheshnath Yadav, Sahibabad Fire Officer Gagan Kumar, Loni Fire Officer Gaurav Kumar, Modinagar Fire Officer Amit Kumar, and Vaishali Fire Officer Moolchand Singh.

Long queues of devotees were seen at multiple locations, as people eagerly collected the sacred water with great faith and enthusiasm.

Devotees Express Gratitude

"The elderly parents in my family wanted to visit the Mahakumbh but couldn’t due to certain reasons. When we heard that the holy Sangam water was arriving in Ghaziabad, we inquired about how to obtain it. We have now come to the police station to collect it for them," says Akash Garg, a devotee.

Officials Speak on the Initiative

"On the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government, the fire department has distributed the sacred Sangam water to those who were unable to visit the holy site. The distribution took place at various locations, and large crowds gathered with devotion to collect the water," said Rajendra Shukla, Deputy District Magistrate, Loni.

"On March 4, 2025, fire brigade vehicles departed from Sangam Nose with the holy water. They arrived in Ghaziabad on March 6 at 4 AM. A total of 9,000 litres of Sangam water was transported in four vehicles and distributed across all district police stations, including the police line," said Sheshnath Yadav, Fire Officer, Kotwali.

