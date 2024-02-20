Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Be Displayed in Thailand from Feb 22-Mar 18

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Culture on Tuesday said that the holy relics of Lord Buddha will be taken from India to Thailand for 26 days of exposition. "A delegation of 18-20 members, including six monks accompanying the four sacred relics of Lord Buddha and two disciples, will leave for exposition in Thailand on February 22, and will come back on March 19 with these relics", said Govind Mohan, Secretary, the Ministry of Culture.

Disclosing details about the visit, Mohan said, "It is a historic milestone in India-Thailand relations and will boost diplomatic and cultural relations between the two countries." The holy relics will be kept safely at the National Museum in Bangkok for a limited period, he said. The venues have been finalised as suitable in consultation with officials of the Royal Government of Thailand as well as in consultation with officials of the Indian embassy.

The relics will be displayed at Sanam Luang Pavillion, Bangkok (February 22 to March 3) for 11 days, Ho Kum Luang, Royal Rujapruek, Chiang Mai (March 4 to 8) for five days, Wat Maha Wanaram, Ubon Ratchathani (March 9 to 13) for five days and Wat Maha That, Ao luek, Krabi (March 14 to 18) for five days and then relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to India," he pointed out. The relics will be accorded the status of a state guest. Indian Air Force has made available a special aero plane to carry the holy relics.

