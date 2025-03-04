ETV Bharat / bharat

Holy Celebrations Row: AMU Hindu Students To Write To PM Modi

Aligarh: After being refused by the administration to organise Holy celebrations in the Non-Resident Students' Centre (NRSC) Club on March 9, the Hindu students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are preparing to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding intervention.

A few days ago, LLM student Akhil Kaushal approached the proctor and vice-chancellor for permission for Holi Milan.

"AMU is a central university, which PM Modi himself has called Mini India. When Iftar parties, processions of Muharrum, Chehlum and Eid Miladunnabi are taken out aside from South Indian festivals, then why is the Holi Milan event not being allowed? It is religious discrimination, and the university administration should adopt the same approach towards the festivals of all religions," Kaushal said.

In clarification, professor Mohammad Wasim Ali, the proctor, said there was no ban on the Holi celebrations as Hindu students play it on the campus every year along with the organisation of the Holi Milan Samaroh event.