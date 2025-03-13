Holika Dahan In Cow Dung Cakes: Delhi-NCR Keeps Date With Both Tradition, Environment Protection

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the environment protection, special attention is being paid this time to Holika Dahan in the Delhi-NCR region. Instead of the traditional wood, cow dung cakes will be used for the burning ritual which will also reduce pollution.

Basant Kumar Mangala, a resident of Vaishali Sector 4 adjacent to Delhi, said the main purpose of burning Holika with cow dung is to prevent the felling of trees. "Cow dung is often thrown away as useless stuff, but if Holika is burnt with its cakes, a major step towards environment protection can be taken. Burning cow dung reduces pollution to a great extent compared to traditional wood," he added.

"The tradition of putting camphor in Holika Dahan is also scientifically beneficial. Burning camphor destroys harmful germs and bacteria in the atmosphere, which purifies the air and creates a fragrant atmosphere," Manju, another resident, said.

The tradition has been followed for quite some time in the region. "We have been burning Holika this way for the last 14 years. Along with this, a tableau of Radha-Krishna is also taken out, and the story of Prahlad and Holika is staged to make the new generation aware of the background. Holi of flowers is played the next day of Holika Dahan, in which people enjoy this festival with natural colors and flowers. A mass feast and rain dance will also be organised," Sangeeta Bansal, a resident, said.

Pramod Kumar, another resident, said by using cow dung for the ritual, unnecessary felling of trees will be stopped. "Cow dung has special importance in Sanatana Dharma. It removes negativity. Women have a special participation in this effort of burning Holika with cow dung," he added.

Himani Sharma, another resident, said the smoke emitted from burning cow dung cakes purifies the environment and transmits positive energy. "There is science hidden in our traditions. We should adopt it and contribute to environmental protection," she added.

Pollution has been the biggest issue in the Delhi-NCR region and this initiative will prove to be a decisive step towards environment protection in keeping with the long-followed tradition. People believe that if this tradition is emulated on a larger scale, tens of thousands of trees can be saved every year which will have a huge impact on cleaning the environment.