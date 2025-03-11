Despite Scorching Heat On The Day Of Holi, Thunderstorms And Rain Expected To Bring Relief

New Delhi: The warmth has already begun making itself felt in New Delhi, with the sun in the afternoons growing hotter by the day. The mercury is likely to go higher as Holi draws near, but a change in weather is also predicted. On March 14, 2025 (Holi Day), the sky will be cloudy with a chance of thunder and lightning, the Meteorological Department predicts.

Weather Outlook for Holi

The latest weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Department has stated that the temperature will continue to rise over the next two to three days.

On March 14, 2025, being Holi, the weather is going to take a complete turnaround. Cloudy skies are going to start the day, and the next day can usher in rain along with thunder. This will hardly make a big difference to the overall temperatures, though. On Holi, the top temperature will be as high as 36 degrees Celsius, while the lowest can reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Holi Weather Trends Last Five Years

Weather trends on Holi have been quite similar over the last five years, except for 2020, which saw much lower temperatures. Here are the temperature trends on Chhoti Holi (the day before Holi) for the last five years:

Date Max. Temp Min. Temp March 2024 35.0°C 18.0°C March 2023 32.6°C 15.8°C March 2022 36.9°C 20.4°C March 2021 39.9°C 18.4°C March 2020 27.0°C 11.9°C

The lowest minimum Holi temperature in the past five years was in 2020, when the maximum was only 27.0 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 11.9 degrees Celsius. Except for 2020, though, the top temperature on Holi has been over 32 degrees Celsius every time, and the low temperature has also typically remained over 15 degrees Celsius.

Expert Insight

Soma Sen Roy, a scientist at IMD, gave more information about the weather conditions to be seen during Holi. She stated, “There are chances of very light rain in Delhi on Holi from the 13th night to the 15th. Heavy rain is likely in the Northeast in the next five days, with intensifying thunderstorms. Maximum rain and thunderstorms are predicted on the 13th, with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, particularly over Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur."

She added that a deep wave alert and red alert have been issued for severe heatwave conditions in Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch, which are expected to ease slightly after two days. An orange alert has been issued for heatwave conditions in Southwest Rajasthan for the next two days. A western disturbance is likely to arrive shortly, which will lead to moisture and a gradual fall in temperatures, ending the heatwave in West India.

Sen Roy also pointed out that heatwave conditions would prevail in Odisha between March 13 and 15, especially in interior Odisha. Orange alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued over South Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and Central Tamil Nadu will also see heavy rain. Thunderstorm activity will continue over the South Peninsula, and Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh can also look forward to heavy rain in the next few days.