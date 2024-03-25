Holi Is Not Celebrated in This Village of Bihar's Munger District

A temple of Sati at Sati Sthan village in Munger district of Bihar

Munger: The whole country is drenched in the colours of Holi, but do you know that there is a place in Bihar where Holi has not been celebrated for hundreds of years? Yes, according to the belief that has been going on for years in this village of Munger district, the villagers neither play Holi nor prepare dishes. Those who tried to break this tradition faced troubles at home.

The Holi craze is at its peak all over the country. Holi is also one of the main festivals of Bihar. People apply colour and gulal to each other, prepare dishes at home, and enjoy them. But, this Holi is no less than a curse in this village of Munger district. Even if someone tries to celebrate Holi here, he or she gets ruined.

Celebrating Holi here is a curse for the villagers: Celebrating Holi in Sati Sthan village of Sajua Panchayat under Asarganj block about 55 km from Munger district headquarters, is considered sinning. There are about 150 houses in the village, in which about 700 people live, but no one celebrates Holi. People here neither play with colours nor celebrate Holi by making dishes.

According to mythological beliefs, the people here believe that celebrating Holi brings disaster in the village, hence, the people living here stay away from the festival of colours.

What is the mythological belief?

Gopal Singh, a villager, speaking to ETV Bharat, said 200 years ago in this village, a man died on the day of Holika Dahan. His wife Sati insisted on committing Sati by burning herself with her husband, but the villagers did not allow her to do so. But, Sati remained adamant on her insistence. Therefore, people locked her in a room and started taking her husband's body to the cremation ground, but the body kept falling off the bier again and again. When the villagers opened the door of the house and took the wife out, the wife ran to her husband's bier and expressed her desire to commit Sati by burning herself with her husband. After the villagers prepare a pyre in the village itself, suddenly a fire comes out from the little finger of the wife's hand and in the same fire the husband and wife get burnt together.

This village is famous by the name of Sati Sthan: After that, some villagers built a temple of Sati in the village and started worshipping Sati considering her as Sati Mata and people named this village Sati Sthan, after which it is known as Sati Sthan and became famous by that name. Since then Holi is not celebrated in this village.