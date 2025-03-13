ETV Bharat / bharat

Holi Festivities In Full Swing Across Delhi-NCR, Rs 2,000 Crore Business Likely

New Delhi: The festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Delhi-NCR. Holi Milan celebrations are being organised at various locations by market associations, social organisations, and Resident Welfare Associations bringing people together to exchange festive greetings. The celebrations include the application of sandalwood tilak, gulaal and flower-based Holi, along with vibrant cultural performances, setting a festive atmosphere even before the main festival.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), and General Secretary Vishnu Bhargava stated that Holi Milan celebrations have increased fourfold compared to previous years. Multiple events are being organised in a single day, including by groups that previously did not host Holi celebrations. This surge in festivities is a positive sign for the market, providing employment opportunities across various sectors. According to Goyal, more than 5,000 Holi-related events are taking place in Delhi this year, contributing to an estimated business turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

Goyal further mentioned that over 700 small and large markets, including Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Naya Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Place, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Mori Gate, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, South Ex, Nehru Place, Kamala Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rohini, Pitampura, Shahdara, Krishna Nagar, and Tilak Nagar, will observe a Holi holiday on March 14. Meanwhile, wholesale markets will close early on March 13 to allow people to return home in time for Holika Dahan.

Additionally, many factories in industrial areas will remain closed for the festival. CTI Vice Presidents Rahul Adalkha and Rajesh Khanna highlighted that employees and shop staff eagerly anticipate Holi celebrations with their families, making the holiday an important occasion for workers. The surge in festive events has provided employment for various professionals, including tent owners, anchors, singers, costume designers, dance artistes, confectioners, DJs, event organisers, banquet hall operators, decorators and caterers. There is also a high demand for colours, flowers, pichkaris, makeup, lights, sweets, and liquor.