Holi Celebration: Railways Urges People Not To Throw Mud, Stones On Trains

New Delhi: To ensure the safety of train staff and passengers, the Railways has urged people not to throw mud, stones, or water balloons as part of their Holi celebrations at trains, as these can harm travelers and injure the locomotive pilot, train manager, and guard.
The railway officials have asked the people to cooperate with the administration in keeping the trains and railway premises clean.
“Make your journey pleasant and comfortable by using the Holi special trains being run on this occasion. Use the foot overbridge to go from one platform to another," said Saumya Mathur, General Manager of North Eastern Railway.
"Do not travel with explosives and inflammable substances during the journey, and do not accept any food item given by any stranger; it may contain poison,” he added.
The railways have also advised the passengers to travel only after taking proper tickets. “Do not travel in an intoxicated state. For any kind of assistance during the journey, dial the Railway Helpline number 139,” a senior official informed.
The railways have also decided to run more pairs of Holi special trains. These trains will run between New Delhi – Katihar - New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi - Kamakhya – New Delhi and Chandigarh Junction – Katihar- Chandigarh Junction.
“The stoppage details and timings of the special trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being published on social media platforms. Passengers are advised to check the details before travelling,” a railway official informed.
