BJP’s Poll Victory Glow Adds To Holi Festivities In Delhi As Leaders Rejoice

New Delhi: As Holi is being celebrated across the country, in Delhi, it allows political leaders to showcase unity and religious fervour. The city’s political landscape also shimmers in the bright colours from temples to party offices. Leaders like Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) State President Virendra Sachdeva join in the festive spirit.

Delhi government minister Ashish Sood reached Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Mata Devi temple early in the morning on the occasion of Holi, where he offered prayers with his wife. Other leaders in Delhi also celebrated the festival with pomp and show, which saw Holi gulaal fly fiercely.

The chief minister first reached the Delhi BJP office, where she celebrated Holi with the officials and leaders and the people working in the state office. After the state office, she reached the residence of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and wished him. During this, all the employees and officials present there wished and congratulated each other on the occasion of Holi by applying colour and gulaal to each other.

Sachdeva was seen in high spirits during the Holi celebrations at the Delhi BJP office as he led the festivities, singing Holi songs with great enthusiasm. His energy was contagious, and soon others joined in, creating a cheerful atmosphere. The group danced, sang, and exchanged warm wishes, all while celebrating the festive spirit. The joy of the BJP's recent triumph in the Delhi elections was reflected in their faces, adding more excitement to the celebrations.

BJP returned to power in the national capital after 27 years. All the BJP leaders, officials, MLAs, and MPs also organized special Holi celebration programs at their residences.