ETV Bharat / bharat

Holi 2025: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Stunning Radha-Krishna Sand Art At Puri Beach

World famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture of Radha and Krishna at Puri's Niladri Beach, on the occasion of Holi.

Holi 2025: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Stunning Radha-Krishna Sand Art In Odisha's Puri Beach
Holi 2025: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Stunning Radha-Krishna Sand Art At Puri Sea Beach, Odisha (X/@sudarsansand)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Puri: On the occasion of Holi, acclaimed sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a marvellous sand sculpture of Radha and Krishna at Odisha's Niladri Beach in Puri.

Filled with multiple colours and perfect shades, the sand art is based on Radha-Krishna theme, with its backdrop featuring trees, which made it more eye-catching.

Every year, the sand maestro comes up with unique themes and messages during festivals. This year too, Sudarsan has requested everyone to play a safe eco-friendly Holi with natural colours and not chemical-mixed colours, to protect one's health as well as the environment.

Herbal Colours Slowly Gaining Popularity

Interestingly, a couple from Sambalpur's Thakurpada has been trying hands at making colours from Palash flowers. At a time when cheap chemical-based colours are flooding the markets, Kush and his wife Rosy Patra made up their minds to bring back herbal colours from natural elements so that people don't face skin irritations and eye infections.

Meanwhile, a self-help group in Rajasthan's Barmer has been using flowers, vegetables and fruits to make herbal gulal (colour). Even though the process involved is long, the SHG has been spreading awareness for the last three years to ensure a chemical-free Holi. Ingredients such as arrowroot powder, fragrant flowers like marigolds and roses, natural products like beetroot, pomegranate, tomato, spinach, and neem leaves are used in preparing this gulal.

Read More

For Holi, Sambalpur Couple Creates Colours In A Vibrant Orange & A Natural Yellow With Palash Flowers

Puri: On the occasion of Holi, acclaimed sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a marvellous sand sculpture of Radha and Krishna at Odisha's Niladri Beach in Puri.

Filled with multiple colours and perfect shades, the sand art is based on Radha-Krishna theme, with its backdrop featuring trees, which made it more eye-catching.

Every year, the sand maestro comes up with unique themes and messages during festivals. This year too, Sudarsan has requested everyone to play a safe eco-friendly Holi with natural colours and not chemical-mixed colours, to protect one's health as well as the environment.

Herbal Colours Slowly Gaining Popularity

Interestingly, a couple from Sambalpur's Thakurpada has been trying hands at making colours from Palash flowers. At a time when cheap chemical-based colours are flooding the markets, Kush and his wife Rosy Patra made up their minds to bring back herbal colours from natural elements so that people don't face skin irritations and eye infections.

Meanwhile, a self-help group in Rajasthan's Barmer has been using flowers, vegetables and fruits to make herbal gulal (colour). Even though the process involved is long, the SHG has been spreading awareness for the last three years to ensure a chemical-free Holi. Ingredients such as arrowroot powder, fragrant flowers like marigolds and roses, natural products like beetroot, pomegranate, tomato, spinach, and neem leaves are used in preparing this gulal.

Read More

For Holi, Sambalpur Couple Creates Colours In A Vibrant Orange & A Natural Yellow With Palash Flowers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOLI 2025HOLI FESTIVALSAND ARTIST SUDARSAN PATTNAIKSAND ART IN PURI BEACHHERBAL GULAL FOR ECO FRIENDLY HOLI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.