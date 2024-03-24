Holi 2024: 10 Ways to Take Care of Strays and Enjoy an Animal-Friendly 'Festival of Colours'

Hyderabad (Telangana): Although Holi is a festival of pleasure and colour, our animal friends may experience stress during this time as stray dogs and cats are especially vulnerable during this time of the year as they have to endure a great deal of noise, harassment, and violence.

As animal lovers, it is our responsibility to ensure that these innocent creatures are protected and cared for during Holi. Along with us, they too should experience a safe and secure environment and not suffer at the cost of our pleasure and selfish attitude.

If people spray toxic chemicals on stray animals, it could cause illnesses to their eyes and skin, and the festival could turn into a violent act for both pet animals and the strays. They may become frightened by loud noises or may consume colours, causing them serious illnesses. These are a few points to remember while we indulge in the festival of colours on March 25.

Be Kind and Gentle: Loud noises and aggressive behavior can easily terrify dogs and cats. It is crucial to treat stray animals with kindness and gentleness during Holi. Avoid chasing them and don't splash water or paint on them. To make them feel safe and cherished, give them sweets and soft touches instead.

Keep Stray Animals Away from Fire: Although bonfires are a popular sight during Holi, stray animals may find themselves in danger near them. Cats and dogs could unintentionally stray too close to the flames and sustain burns. During the event, it is advisable to keep kids away from bonfires and other sources of heat.

Always Be Ready For Emergencies: Keep the contact details of veterinary clinics and animal welfare organisations close at hand, and be aware of the telltale indicators of stress and poisoning in animals. Acting quickly can prevent fatalities.

Be Compassionate: Understanding your pet's feelings is really important. An animal is not necessarily at ease just because they are not showing signs of distress. To maintain both physical and mental safety, one must constantly be on the lookout for and remove upsetting items and sounds.

Report Abuse: Sadly, there are others who take great pleasure in mistreating animals on Holi. It is your responsibility to alert the authorities if you see any such action. You can register a complaint against the offenders with the police or your local animal protection organization.

Know What To Feed Stray Animals: Candy contains a lot of sugar, cream, and nuts. In dogs and cats, these components may result in indigestion and disturbed stomachs. Only give stray dogs rice, rotis, dog biscuits, or peanut butter as a responsible caretaker.

Monitor Water Sources: We have to be careful that ponds and lakes are not contaminated with chemicals or colours as animals often drink water from these water bodies. They may fall sick and even die after the colour reacts in their bodies.

Provide Safe Havens: Construct calm, cozy areas where animals can go to escape the mayhem. They can feel safe in this haven even in the middle of the festivities and cacophony.

Throwing Colors Carelessly: Food that is scattered near trash dumps becomes contaminated when colors are carelessly thrown onto the road. The fact that stray dogs typically scavenge food from littered areas further jeopardises their health.

Cleanup endeavours: Remove debris and clean the colours from the streets after celebrations are over as this helps animals from not consuming harmful colours.