Hoax E mail Bomb Threat to Four Schools in Chennai

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Updated : Feb 8, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

A few private schools received bomb threats through anonymous email on Thursday in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, police said. The incident took place around 11 am today.

A few private schools in Chennai received a bomb threat through email. The police appealed to the public not to panic.

Chennai: Four private schools in the city received e mails from an anonymous person claiming that bombs would be detonated on their school premises in Chennai on Thursday. An email was sent to the renowned private schools operating at Annanagar, JJ Nagar, Tirutamisai and Thirumangalam areas to the mail accounts of the school administration office stating, "I planted a bomb in your schools and they would explode anytime."

The school management immediately informed the Anna Nagar, Tirumangalam police department about the mail. Based on the information, the police rushed to the schools, evacuated the students, and informed their parents to take them home. The incident, however, coerced parents to rush to schools to pick up their children.

The police said that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) were sent to the schools to check for sabotage. The initial investigation revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax. The police said that the private school campuses have been thoroughly searched to locate the bombs. An investigation is underway to identify the person, who sent the threat email.

Earlier this month, Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities said they had received a similar threat email prompting them to raise the alarm over the safety of school students. An FIR was registered at the Yeshwantpur Police Station in this regard. The school management immediately informed the police, who pressed a bomb disposal squad into action, immediately. Searches were conducted and a thorough inspection revealed that it was a fake bomb threat.

Read More

  1. Bengaluru: Bomb hoax triggers alarm in Kendriya Vidyalaya; no arrest
  2. Hoax Bomb Threat to Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight, Passengers Deplaned after Safe Landing
  3. Gol Gumbaz Museum in Karnataka receives hoax bomb threat
Last Updated :Feb 8, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

TAGGED:

Hoax bomb threatEmail Bomb ThreatBomb threat to schoolsBomb threat in Chennai

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.