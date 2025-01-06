HMPV Virus Detected In Kolkata: Infant Contracts Virus, Doctors Say No Need For Panic

Kolkata: The human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has recently caused concern in China, was detected in Kolkata a month and a half ago. In early November, a five-month-old child was admitted to a private hospital on the bypass in Kolkata after contracting the virus. The child, a resident of Jadavpur, had been in Mumbai due to his parents' jobs, but fell ill upon visiting Kolkata. Initially suffering from a fever and stomach ache, the child later experienced breathing problems and decreased oxygen saturation, requiring respiratory support.

Dr Saheli Dasgupta, who supervised the child’s treatment, explained that saliva samples were collected and tested, confirming the presence of HMPV. After spending time in the ICU, the child recovered and was discharged within two weeks. "Now the child is fine," she confirmed.

HMPV has been making headlines due to its rapid spread in China, creating fear due to its perceived similarity to the Coronavirus. However, doctors reassured the public that there was no immediate cause for alarm. Dr Saheli Dasgupta noted that this is the first child with HMPV admitted to the hospital in the last six months, highlighting that this virus is not new and should not trigger unnecessary panic.

Health Experts Weigh In: Dr Subarna Goswami, Additional Chief Health Officer of Purba Burdwan, emphasised that there is no reason to worry about HMPV. “It’s a very old virus, and there’s no need to impose restrictions like those used for COVID-19,” she said. "The situation in China is different, and since the outbreak of Corona, all viruses have been closely monitored. The main symptoms of HMPV are cold, cough, and fever, but there is no specific treatment required.”

Paediatrician Dr Prabhas Prasun Giri said that respiratory distress is common in young children with this virus. He pointed out that while HMPV infections should not be ignored, there is no immediate need for concern unless there is a significant increase in hospitalisation or a genetic mutation in the virus.

Infection in Other Parts of India: The Health Ministry confirmed that children in Bengaluru have also contracted HMPV. However, experts stress that this virus behaves like other respiratory viruses and is transmitted in similar ways. As a precaution, anyone experiencing cold, cough, fever, or respiratory issues should consult a doctor.