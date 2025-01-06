ETV Bharat / bharat

HMPV Not A New Virus, No Reason To Worry: Union Health Minister Nadda

New Delhi: As India reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on Monday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry.

He said HMPV is not a new virus and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in the country.

In a video message, Nadda said in the wake of the recent reports of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR, the country's apex health research body, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China and other neighbouring countries.

The WHO has "taken cognisance of the situation and will share the report shortly with us", he said. "The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India," Nadda said.

The joint monitoring meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS on January 4 to review this situation. "The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

He said that health experts have clarified that HMPV virus is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world. HMPV spreads through the air by way of respiration, Nadda stated. This can affect persons of all age groups, he said.

The virus spreads more during winter and early spring months. Two infants in Karnataka and one in Gujarat along with two children in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for HMPV, health officials said on Monday.