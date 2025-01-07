HMPV Mild, No Need To Worry: Maharashtra Ex-Epidemic Survey Officer

Pune: After the recent spike in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in China, some cases have been reported from India, Bengaluru being the first to confirm two HPMV-positive children. Till Tuesday, seven cases of HMPV were confirmed in Bengaluru, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

However, Pradeep Awte, a former Epidemic Survey Officer of Maharashtra, said the virus is mild and 172 cases were registered last year without a single mortality.

"There is some news coming from China about human metapneumovirus. However, the virus is not important enough to be concerned about. This virus is not novel and has been known to the medical world for 20 to 25 years. Till December last year, India had 172 HMPV patients confirmed by various laboratories. None of them died. This virus is very mild type and causes coughs and colds," Awte said.

"We have many viruses like HMPV. It is one of the same group of viruses responsible for the common colds that aggravate during winter or early summer. So there is no reason to worry. However, the HMPV infection is rare in immunocompromised individuals. The virus can be virulent but there is no need to panic. This disease can be cured by home treatment. There is no vaccine for it yet. Therefore, simple hygiene such as washing hands frequently, wearing a mask if you have a cold and coughing, reducing public contact, not touching your nose frequently, eating well, and getting enough sleep should be maintained," he said.