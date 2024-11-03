ETV Bharat / bharat

Hizbul Mujahideen OGW Arrested With Arms And Ammunition In J&K's Pulwama: Police

The accused OGW was arrested by the J&K Police along with Army's 55 RR from Tahab area of Pulwama.

Hizbul Mujahideen OGW Sajjad Ahmed Dar (L) Arrested With Arms And Ammunition In J&K's Pulwama
Hizbul Mujahideen OGW Sajjad Ahmed Dar (L) Arrested With Arms And Ammunition In J&K's Pulwama (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Pulwama: Security forces on Sunday claimed to have arrested an Overground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and recovered a pistol, bullets and two grenades from his possession in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A spokesperson for the District Police Pulwama said that the accused was arrested by the Police and 55 RR from Tahab Pulwama and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to reports, the arrest was made on the basis of information obtained through interrogation of 18-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen overground worker Danish Bashir Ahangar alias Maulvi, who lobbed ten grenades at the security forces.

Ahangar, police said, told police during interrogation that Sajjad Ahmed Dar was his handler and it was he who encouraged him to start working as an overground worker. According to the police, the arrested OGW Sajjad Ahmed Dar is an experienced overground worker and has been working for Hizbul Mujahideen for a long time. The police have also recovered two hand grenades and a pistol from the shop of Sajjad Ahmad Dar, the police spokesperson said.

The arrest of the alleged Hizb OGW comes amid a sudden spurt in targeted attacks and encounters in Kashmir valley, which witnessed as many as three operations in north, south and central Kashmir on Saturday leading to the killing of three militants and injuries to four security forces personnel.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, October alone witnessed 18 militancy related killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more:

  1. Anantnag Encounter A Major Setback For LeT And PAFF, Says Army
  2. Why Sudden Rise In Militant Attacks In J&K After Omar Abdullah Swearing-in, Asks NC
  3. Two Militants Killed In Encounter In J-K's Anantnag

Pulwama: Security forces on Sunday claimed to have arrested an Overground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and recovered a pistol, bullets and two grenades from his possession in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A spokesperson for the District Police Pulwama said that the accused was arrested by the Police and 55 RR from Tahab Pulwama and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to reports, the arrest was made on the basis of information obtained through interrogation of 18-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen overground worker Danish Bashir Ahangar alias Maulvi, who lobbed ten grenades at the security forces.

Ahangar, police said, told police during interrogation that Sajjad Ahmed Dar was his handler and it was he who encouraged him to start working as an overground worker. According to the police, the arrested OGW Sajjad Ahmed Dar is an experienced overground worker and has been working for Hizbul Mujahideen for a long time. The police have also recovered two hand grenades and a pistol from the shop of Sajjad Ahmad Dar, the police spokesperson said.

The arrest of the alleged Hizb OGW comes amid a sudden spurt in targeted attacks and encounters in Kashmir valley, which witnessed as many as three operations in north, south and central Kashmir on Saturday leading to the killing of three militants and injuries to four security forces personnel.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, October alone witnessed 18 militancy related killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more:

  1. Anantnag Encounter A Major Setback For LeT And PAFF, Says Army
  2. Why Sudden Rise In Militant Attacks In J&K After Omar Abdullah Swearing-in, Asks NC
  3. Two Militants Killed In Encounter In J-K's Anantnag

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIZB OGW ARRESTEDJAMMU KASHMIR POLICEKASHMIRHIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.