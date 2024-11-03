Hizbul Mujahideen OGW Arrested With Arms And Ammunition In J&K's Pulwama: Police

Pulwama: Security forces on Sunday claimed to have arrested an Overground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and recovered a pistol, bullets and two grenades from his possession in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A spokesperson for the District Police Pulwama said that the accused was arrested by the Police and 55 RR from Tahab Pulwama and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.
According to reports, the arrest was made on the basis of information obtained through interrogation of 18-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen overground worker Danish Bashir Ahangar alias Maulvi, who lobbed ten grenades at the security forces.
On 2nd Nov 2024, Pulwama Police, 55RR & 182 CRPF Bn arrested Hizbul Mujahideen OGW Sajad Ahmed Dar in Dangerpora. His disclosure led to the recovery of a pistol, 12 rounds, and 2 grenades. Earlier, OGW Danish Bashir Ahangar was also arrested on 29 Oct, aiding further seizures pic.twitter.com/29FtdZTzBZ— Pulwama Police (@ssppul) November 3, 2024
The arrest of the alleged Hizb OGW comes amid a sudden spurt in targeted attacks and encounters in Kashmir valley, which witnessed as many as three operations in north, south and central Kashmir on Saturday leading to the killing of three militants and injuries to four security forces personnel.
As already reported by ETV Bharat, October alone witnessed 18 militancy related killings in Jammu and Kashmir.
