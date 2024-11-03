Hizbul Mujahideen OGW Arrested With Arms And Ammunition In J&K's Pulwama: Police

Pulwama: Security forces on Sunday claimed to have arrested an Overground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and recovered a pistol, bullets and two grenades from his possession in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A spokesperson for the District Police Pulwama said that the accused was arrested by the Police and 55 RR from Tahab Pulwama and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to reports, the arrest was made on the basis of information obtained through interrogation of 18-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen overground worker Danish Bashir Ahangar alias Maulvi, who lobbed ten grenades at the security forces.

Ahangar, police said, told police during interrogation that Sajjad Ahmed Dar was his handler and it was he who encouraged him to start working as an overground worker. According to the police, the arrested OGW Sajjad Ahmed Dar is an experienced overground worker and has been working for Hizbul Mujahideen for a long time. The police have also recovered two hand grenades and a pistol from the shop of Sajjad Ahmad Dar, the police spokesperson said.

The arrest of the alleged Hizb OGW comes amid a sudden spurt in targeted attacks and encounters in Kashmir valley, which witnessed as many as three operations in north, south and central Kashmir on Saturday leading to the killing of three militants and injuries to four security forces personnel.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, October alone witnessed 18 militancy related killings in Jammu and Kashmir.