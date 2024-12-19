ETV Bharat / bharat

Hizb Commander Involved In Civilian And Migrant Workers' Killings Gunned Down In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter

Armoured vehicles on standby at the site of encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Hizbul Mujahideen received a major blow with the killing of its top gun and the longest surviving militant commander in southern Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday. The slain is accused of being involved in civilian and migrant workers' killings in the valley.

Farooq Ahmad alias Nali and also known as Umer was killed alongside four militant associates in his hometown in a gunfight which broke out before dawn, sources said.

The counterinsurgency operation launched jointly by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army followed specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants at Kadder village in Behibagh in Kulgam.

This is the second major strike by the security forces against Hizb since July when security forces killed their four terrorists inside a fortified hideout in a cupboard in Kulgam district.

But the killing of Nali, who is the key accused in several cases including targeted killing of migrant workers, is seen as a major blow to the outfit. He was evading the security forces for long.

The banned terror outfit carried out terror activities through him in south Kashmir, says a senior police officer, who described him as a key accused in attacking non-locals and civilians.