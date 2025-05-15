History on Wheels - Howrah Station is a Jewel in The Crown of Indian Railways

Howrah: One of the busiest and the largest railway stations in the country, Howrah has many other feathers added to its cap. The dusky red installation on the bank of Ganges has five levels, including four concourses, making it roughly equivalent to 10-story structure.

It has a chequered history to track its journey that began with the first terminus of the East Indian Railway on August 15, 1854. From a small wooden structure to becoming one of the main railway networks in Eastern India, the Howrah station stands tall. The heritage building combines ancient architecture and modern development.

The site where the mammoth Howrah Station stands now, was home to an orphanage for Roman Catholic children in the early 19th century. Next to it was a church of the Portuguese missionaries. At the sudden outbreak of a terrible epidemic, children, workers and missionaries stationed there were evacuated to neighbouring Kolkata. The Portuguese eventually sold this place to the East India Railway Company, which was already contemplating a railway station in Howrah.

God-gifted land from the Portuguese gave proper shape to the plan. The work of building the station soon began. A big station was not on the plan initially. At that time, Howrah was not even a junction station. There was only one platform, and there was a one-story red brick building. Tickets had to be collected through a small window inside the building. There was a store room too. Needless to say, this appearance no longer exists today, but a semblance of the old remains in line number 17 of Howrah station.

The work on the red building of the Howrah station that one sees today began around 1901 and was completed in 1906. The Howrah Bridge acts as the connector between Kolkata and Howrah. Earlier, one had to cross the Ganges to get to the Howrah Station. A railway ticket counter was located at Armenian Ghat. From there, tickets were bought and the railway company's launch ferried passengers and goods. The ferry service fee used to be included in the total rail fare.

An aerial view of Howrah Station Complex across the Ganges (ETV Bharat)

Legacy started in 1854

On August 15, 1854, the first passenger train from Howrah to Hooghly started its journey — an important milestone in the Indian railways history. This 39-kilometre-long railway line marked the first step of Indian Railways in the eastern region, which subsequently laid the foundation for the communication system in eastern Indian.

100 years of Howrah Division

Although Howrah station is 170 years old, the railways are currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of Howrah Division. There is a reason behind it. The then British Indian government took over the Eastern India Railway (EIR) on 1 January 1925 and the Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway on 30 June. Then for the first time the EIR was organised on a divisional basis. Initially there were a total of six divisions — Howrah, Asansol and Danapur were called the lower division while Allahabad, Lucknow and Moradabad were the upper division.

In 1924, the financial budget of the Railways was segregated from the general budget. As a result, the Ministry of Railways was given significant financial and administrative freedom to manage its own affairs and formulate and implement future policies based on principles.

Initial structure and development

The first Howrah Station building was made of wood. In 1865, plans were in place to build a new structure, which was completed in 1905. The new building, designed by the British engineer Charles Stuart (who earned the moniker for embracing Hindu culture) is an example of British classical architecture and includes plans to connect Kolkata with the Howrah Bridge via rail route.

Historical context and role of Howrah

Standing tall on the bank of Ganges, Howrah Station is a silent witness to many historical events. Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's last journey from Santiniketan to Kolkata on Shilaidaha Yatra, when he was terminally ill, took place via Howrah Station.

Besides, Howrah was an important military transport point during World War II. Post- independence, it was the disembarkation point for refugee trains, which became a part of the history of partition.

Geographical location and connectivity

Howrah Station is located on the west bank of the Hooghly River and is connected to Kolkata via the talismanic Howrah Bridge. The Howrah Bus Terminus and Ferry Terminal are located next to it. This has created a strong integration of rail, road and waterways. Howrah station is currently the headquarters of Eastern Railway and an important hub of South Eastern Railway. It serves as the 'gateway' of the entire Eastern India, with trains from cities like Asansol, Sealdah, Kharagpur, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Patna plying on a regular basis.

Historic architecture and modernisation era

Howrah station has entered an era of modernisation. The number of platforms was increased in 1985 and the inauguration of the Gati Shakti Terminal in 2023 opened new horizons for freight train operations. In addition, the station has incorporated modern facilities such as electronic displays, digital ticket counters, escalators, CCTV security, food courts, etc. Currently, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express has reduced the journey time and improved the connectivity of West Bengal.

Boro Ghori ( Clock Tower) and Old Complex

The 99-year-old huge classical big clock (known as Boro Ghori) is located at the entrance of the old complex of Howrah Station. It is not only an indicator of time, but an indelible mark on the heritage and history of Howrah Station. In 1854, the first passenger train left Howrah for Hooghly from here. This clock still ticks proudly as a symbol of the station, a lifeline to millions of commuters.

The huge clock adorns the main entrance of Howrah East since the British era. It is known as the 'Time Keeper of the Nation' and a landmark for many foreign tourists. Platform 17, which was the starting point of the journey of the first passenger train, is located just under this clock. The platform remains the base of many long-distance trains and a historical monument.

Architectural features

The main station building is built in British classical architecture, in red brick construction. The canopies and pillars of the British era still exist in the old part of the station. In 1985, the station was expanded, and a new complex (Howrah West) was built. Currently, the old complex has platforms 1–17 and the new complex has platforms 17–23.

Expansion and activity

Built on a total area of ​​about 6 lakh square feet, Howrah station is a daily passenger hub and home to about 10–12 lakh passengers on a regular basis. More than 600 trains arrive and depart this terminal every day. It is an important headquarters and branch hub of the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway.

In the last decade, Howrah station has been equipped with electronic train display boards, escalators, digital ticket counters, modern waiting lounges, CCTV cameras, and an improved food court. The 'Gati Shakti Malgari Terminal' was launched in 2023, which ensures the speed and punctuality of freight trains. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah has significantly cut travel time to different destinations.

Famous landmarks and surroundings

Howrah station is surrounded by the Howrah Bridge, Mallickhat Phul Bazar, Art College, Belur Math, and the grand entry to College Street. The old signal cabin, British loading shed, and old reservoir still exist on the north and south ends of the station.

A legacy and a future railway network

With a chequered history of 170 years, Howrah station is not just a railway terminus, but it is a priceless monument of the history of Indian Railways. This station is not just a clock, a platform, or a few bricks, it embodies much more. This is where tradition meets technology to emerge as a powerful form. A jewel in the crown of Indian Railways, Howrah serves as an ancient tradition of India and a powerful symbol of modern times.

Information Source: Indian Railways

Conclusion: