Historical Record at Kedarnath: Over 10 Lakh Devotees Visited Shrine in 50 Days

Rudraprayag : It has been one month and twenty days since the Kedarnath pilgrimage began. In the fifty-day pilgrimage, a record 10 lakh devotees have visited Baba Kedar. Even after the monsoon season has begun, more than 6 thousand devotees are reaching Kedarnath every day. Efforts are being made by the administration to provide every facility to the devotees in the Dham, including a walking path.

This time the doors of Baba Kedar opened quite late compared to last year. The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham is the most difficult among the four Dhams of Uttarakhand. There are still four months left for the pilgrimage. It is expected that this time the total number of pilgrims will cross twenty five lakhs.

Despite the arrival of more pilgrims in an area with difficult geographical conditions like Kedarnath Dham, the administration is trying to provide better facilities. This time the pilgrims are getting the most help from Aastha Path, while the rain shelters built at various places on the footpath and the Dham are also proving to be helpful for the pilgrims.

The pilgrims are constantly being given useful information about the weather, health and other things through LED TVs on the footpath and in the Dham. The entire journey is being monitored through CCTV cameras. This time, good arrangements have also been made for cleanliness on the footpath. The dung of horses and mules is being disposed of at a fast pace by the cleaning staff of Sulabh Shauchalaya.

Administration on alert: DM Saurabh Gaharwar said that the administration is making efforts to provide the best possible facilities to the pilgrims. The monsoon season has started and the Kanwar Yatra is also going to start. The administration is fully prepared for this too. All departments are on alert mode. Especially on the Kedarnath foot journey route, security personnel are engaged diligently for the safety of the pilgrims.

The pilgrimage to Baba Kedarnath Dham started on 10 May this year. Last year the doors were opened on 25 April and 18,335 devotees witnessed it on the first day. This year on 10 May, 29,030 devotees witnessed the event on the occasion of opening of the doors.

Out of the 10 lakh devotees who visited Kedarnath, 308700 came on horses and mules, 17871 on dandi, 23671 on kandi while 58,520 came on heli service. G Max manager Khushal said that till 29 June, 308700 devotees came on horses and mules to visit Baba Kedarnath, due to which the horse and mule operators have earned an income of Rs 81.40 crore. The government has received a revenue of Rs 4 crore 63 lakhs.

So far, 1200 horses and mules have been blocked for violating various rules. Out of which 190 are still blocked, while 420 have been challaned. District tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said that since the beginning of the Yatra, 58,520 devotees have come on heli service to visit Baba Kedarnath. Due to which heli companies have done a business of Rs 40.96 crore.