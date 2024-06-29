Historical Record at Kedarnath: Over 10 Lakh Devotees Visited Shrine in 50 Days

Rudraprayag : It has been one month and twenty days since the Kedarnath pilgrimage began. In the fifty-day pilgrimage, a record 10 lakh devotees have visited Baba Kedar. Even after the monsoon season has begun, more than 6 thousand devotees are reaching Kedarnath every day. Efforts are being made by the administration to provide every facility to the devotees in the Dham, including a walking path.
This time the doors of Baba Kedar opened quite late compared to last year. The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham is the most difficult among the four Dhams of Uttarakhand. There are still four months left for the pilgrimage. It is expected that this time the total number of pilgrims will cross twenty five lakhs.
Despite the arrival of more pilgrims in an area with difficult geographical conditions like Kedarnath Dham, the administration is trying to provide better facilities. This time the pilgrims are getting the most help from Aastha Path, while the rain shelters built at various places on the footpath and the Dham are also proving to be helpful for the pilgrims.
The pilgrims are constantly being given useful information about the weather, health and other things through LED TVs on the footpath and in the Dham. The entire journey is being monitored through CCTV cameras. This time, good arrangements have also been made for cleanliness on the footpath. The dung of horses and mules is being disposed of at a fast pace by the cleaning staff of Sulabh Shauchalaya.