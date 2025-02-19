Chhattisgarh: Bastar Palace To Witness A Historic Royal Wedding After A Century

Jagdalpur: The people of Bastar region are getting ready for a royal wedding with all the necessary arrangements having been made at the palace. Kamalchand Bhanjdev of the Bastar royal family is getting married on Thursday. The wedding rituals have already been begun in the palace, which has been decked up for the high-profile marriage function.

This is nearly after over a century that the Bastar palace is going to be a witness to a historic royal wedding. During this gap, the weddings of the royal family members were held outside of Bastar region. For tomorrow's royal wedding, tradition is going to be followed. Maa Danteshwari is considered the presiding deity of the Bastar royal family as well as the local people.

To ensure that the wedding in the royal family has the blessings of Goddess Maa Danteshwari, the umbrella and stick of Maa Danteshwari Temple will be installed at the venue of the royal wedding. The priest of Maa Danteshwari temple said that the umbrella and stick have been sent after consecrating them as per the rituals.

Invitation to Maa Danteshwari: As per tradition, the royal invitation was sent to Maa Danteshwari for the wedding to be held in Bastar royal family. By sending an invitation letter to Maa, permission is deemed as taken from her for the wedding. Maa Danteshwari temple priest Harendra Nath Jiya said that the royal family expressed the wish that Maa's umbrella and stick should be installed at the venue of the wedding ceremony.

Today, after worshipping Maa Danteshwari as per rituals, Maa's umbrella and stick were taken out of the temple premises. On this occasion, the police personnel saluted Maa's umbrella and stick. After saluting, the umbrella and stick were taken to the temple square Jai Stambh by the temple priest, sevadar and 12 lankwars.

"Their wish is that the marriage should take place in the presence of the deity. For this, the umbrella and stick are being taken there. After the marriage is over the umbrella and stick will be brought back and reinstalled as per rituals." - Harendra Nath Jiya, priest of Maa Danteshwari Temple.

Permission sought to leave the city: Permission was sought for Maa Danteshwari to leave the temple in a procession. After taking permission, Maa Danteshwari's umbrella and stick were sent to the wedding venue amidst drumbeats. Temple priest Harendra Nath Jiya said that there is an old belief of carrying the umbrella and stick. According to the belief, whenever Kamalchandra Bhanjdev gets married in the royal family, the umbrella and stick of Maa Danteshwari, the presiding deity of the royal family, should be present at the wedding venue.