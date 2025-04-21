Historic Neglect: Prehistoric Volcanic Ash Covering Ancient Remains In AP's Jwalapuram Being Sold To Soap Manufacturers

Nandyala: Jwalapuram, a site that lies in the heart of Banaganapalli mandal under the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, once held vital clues to the origin of humankind. Today, this invaluable hoary site is getting systematically destroyed as the volcanic ash, known as rematti in local parlance, that covers the prehistoric stone tools and artefacts is being indiscriminately excavated for being sold to the manufacturers of detergents and soap.

A Legacy Buried in Ash

The 2003 and 2007 excavations brought scientific recognition to Jwalapuram, revealing that it was one of the few places in India where the ash from the massive Toba super-eruption in Sumatra, which occurred approximately 74,000 years ago, had settled down. The ash layer, hardened at a depth of 10–20 feet and spanning 1–3 meters in thickness, covered invaluable evidence of early human life, including primitive stone tools. Despite its immense historical significance, the site has seen no further research or protection over the past decade and a half.

From Heritage to Commodity

According to miners, volcanic ash covers nearly five square kilometres in and around Jwalapuram. Without proper regulation or awareness, this ash is being excavated and sold for Rs. 2,000 per ton to soap and detergent manufacturers across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Local brokers are reportedly facilitating this unregulated trade, leading to the irreversible damage to a potentially world-class archaeological site.

Expert Calls for Urgent Protection

Professor Ravi Korisettar of Karnataka University, who played a pivotal role in the early excavation activities at Jwalapuram, expressed serious concern over the conservation apathy. "I visited Banganapalli for the first time in 1997 and observed unique cliff markings. Subsequent studies and technological interventions like potassium-argon dating confirmed the ash to be 74,000 years old. We found strong evidence of primitive human activity beneath the layer. Some of the excavated artefacts are now kept at the Robert Bruce Foote Sanganakallu Archaeological Museum in Bellary, Karnataka," he said.

Urging the government to declare Jwalapuram a site of archaeological importance to safeguard it from further damage, Korisettar said, "If preserved properly, this site holds enormous potential for future scientific discoveries about the history of early humans in the Indian subcontinent."